ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas wants to use sports betting to attract Chiefs from Missouri

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri lost the Rams to California. Missouri could next lose the Chiefs to a state much closer to home. Via the Associated Press, legislators in Kansas are crafting a law that would both authorize sports wagering and use the revenue to get the Chiefs to cross the river for a new...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kaia Harris, New Kansas City Chiefs Recruit, George Karlaftis’ Girlfriend

Purdue Boilermakers defensive end George Karlaftis fulfilled his dream to become a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs signed the Greek athlete who also brings a new WAG to the franchise. Kaia Harris is George Karlaftis’ girlfriend and motivation, and together, they are #RelationshipGoals. Harris has an athletic background, too, and she’s overcome a lot to keep playing. Karlaftis even credits her as his inspiration to achieve his pro-football dreams. We reveal more of their story in this Kaia Harris wiki.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Best high schools in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Missouri from Niche. As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Lawmakers Try To Lure K.C. Chiefs To Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are close to approving a measure authorizing sports betting that would dedicate most of the state’s revenues from it to efforts to lure the Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri to the Kansas side of the metropolitan area. Lawmakers expected to give final...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
Local
California Government
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
City
California, MO
State
Iowa State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Local
California Sports
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Body discovered in Newton County well, and Missouri approves a $46-Billion budget

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities find a body after a tip leads them to a well in Newton County, Missouri. The property is at 20364 Crane Drive, an area southeast of Seneca. Officials began digging there on Tuesday. Sheriff Jennings would not speculate the body’s identity, but believes it is a male and victim of a recent crime. When asked about suspects, Sheriff Jennings said he didn’t want to name anyone to protect the investigation, but did say officials are well aware of the people living on this property.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
Hutch Post

Sports betting bill passes Friday; Kelly will sign it

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have given final approval to a bill that authorizes betting on sporting events. Most of the state’s revenues from the new legal gambling would go to efforts to lure the Missouri-based Kansas City Chiefs to the Kansas side of the metropolitan area.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Donovan
CBS Sports

Nine teams that could replicate Kansas' strategy of fielding a mature team and winning the national title

In some ways, 2021-22 Kansas set a foundation — or at least followed one — for what a national championship team looks like in the transfer portal era. The Jayhawks were loaded up with returnees from a team that took its lumps in 2020-21, bringing back five of its top six players after finishing outside KenPom.com's top 25 for the first time since Bill Self arrived in 2003-04. Kansas paired those returnees with new talent, particularly in Arizona State transfer Remy Martin, who provided the extra oomph to get the Jayhawks over the hump in March Madness, even as the Jayhawks' returning players improved.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hutch Post

Kansas lawmakers give final approval to sports betting plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators gave final approval early Friday to a bill that authorizes betting on sporting events, with most of the state’s revenues from it going to efforts to lure the Missouri-based Kansas City Chiefs to the Kansas side of the metropolitan area. The Republican-controlled...
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

KC Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt supports sports betting. Could Kansas lure team with earnings?

Does Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt want to see legalized gambling in both Missouri and Kansas?. “We’re very supportive of legalized sports betting,” Hunt said Friday, speaking to reporters before the NFL Draft’s second day began. “We know illegal sports betting has been going on for a long time and so we think it’s best that it comes out into the light where it can be regulated in an appropriate way.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Sports Betting#The Associated Press#The Kansas House#The Kansas Senate#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Daily Athenaeum

WVU baseball goes on road for three-game series against Kansas Jayhawks

The Mountaineers baseball team is set to embark on a three-game road trip this weekend, as they travel to Lawrence, Kan. to face off against the Big 12 rival Jayhawks. West Virginia (24-15, 7-5 Big 12) has struggled a bit as of late, losing three of their last four and dropping to sixth place in the Big 12 just weeks removed from holding first place.
LAWRENCE, KS
Laclede Record

Lebanon gets road victory at Jefferson City

The Lebanon baseball team got a 6-2 win on the road at Jefferson City on Tuesday afternoon behind a complete-game performance from junior Keaton Mizer. Mizer went all seven innings, threw 103 pitches, gave up just four hits, and struck out five batters. “Keaton settled in nicely,” head coach Dustin Young said about his performance. “He was around the zone early, but he settled in during innings 3-7. He is an off-speed guy who throws hitters off. He missed barrels most of the day, but when they had loud contact, it was stuff we could handle.” Lebanon (7-10 overall) got things going early in the first inning on an RBI single from senior Justin Dameron, a sacrifice fly from senior Ian Carr, and scored on a Jays’ error to plate three runs. Jefferson City (6-18 overall) battled back in the second inning on an RBI double to get two runs back, but Mizer settled in nicely and didn’t give up another run. In the fifth inning, senior Brendan Black roped an RBI double into the gap to take a 5-2 lead, and Carr drove in another runner in the seventh inning to cap the scoring at 6-2. The ‘Jackets produced eight hits throughout the game and left six runners on base. “Our at-bats were good, and we had a lot of barrels on baseballs,” said Young. “It might not show up in the box score, but we have a lot of guys who are having good at-bats, and it was one of the better all-around games we have played this year, in my opinion. “We went to the football field and took a lot of ground balls on the turf and fly balls. We hit the cages hard and got back to fundamentals. The sky isn’t falling by any means. We are 7-10, but the sky isn’t falling. We are a dangerous team when we have pitching and defense mixed in with our offense.” Lebanon was scheduled to host Bolivar on Thursday afternoon and will play at home against Capital City at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2, at Oley Scott Field.
LEBANON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy