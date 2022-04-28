ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Collier's Ferry park drowning victim identified

By KFDM/FOX4
KFDM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT - Beaumont police have identified the body of a man found in the water at Collier's Ferry Park as 63-year-old Michael Leroy Zenon. The preliminary investigation revealed that Zenon drowned....

kfdm.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

Possible curfew change for juveniles in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — A plan is under discussion in Port Arthur to fight crime by focusing on curfew. Port Arthur police are recommending the idea. On Wednesday, city officials and residents weighed in. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Accident#Bfd#Beaumont Police And Fire#First Responders
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

A couple who was missing found fatally shot in woods near home

A missing New Hampshire couple was found Thursday evening shot multiple times in a wooded area by a hiking trial near their home. Authorities are investigating the deaths of 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid whose bodies were found near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, reported cleveland19. Witnesses say the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
San Angelo LIVE!

Murder Defendant Shocks Jury by Pleading Guilty During Trial

ABILENE, TX – An Abilene Man accused of killing his girlfriend halted his jury trial on Thursday to take a plea deal. According to court documents, on Apr. 29, Gene McCarter, of Abilene, pleaded guilty to the murder of his 49-year-old girlfriend Michelle Rowley. McCarter was originally arrested for...
ABILENE, TX
The Independent

Massillon motorcyclist killed in Wayne County crash

CHIPPEWA TWP. – A Massillon man was killed in a two-vehicle accident around Saturday afternoon at the intersection of state Route 57 and Fulton Road in Wayne County. Scott E. Kemp, 50, was traveling north on Route 57 on a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle around 4:16 p.m. when failed to yield while turning and collided with a southbound 2000 Isuzu truck driven by Wesley R. Weirick, 44, of Rittman, the Ohio Highway Patrol said. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy