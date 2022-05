NC Senate District 13: Lisa Grafstein (D) Read her candidate questionnaire here. Grafstein and Patrick Buffkin (her opponent in the primary) and are both qualified candidates and agree on many of the big-ticket progressive priorities championed by Democrats in the NC General Assembly: expanding Medicaid, funding the Leandro mandate, investing in renewable energy and public transit, and combating a growing affordable housing crisis that affects not only constituents of this North Raleigh district but residents statewide. We believe Grafstein is the best candidate to tackle them.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO