SEM and Ansley/Litchfield were among the teams that competed at the Fort Kearny Conference track and field championships in Elwood on Friday. Axtell won the boys team title with 168 points. Ansley/Litchfield finished 5th in boys team standings and SEM was 8th. Axtell also won the girls team title with 120 points. Ansley/Litchfield finished 5th in the girls standings and SEM was 8th. The following placed in the top six of their event.

ELWOOD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO