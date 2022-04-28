ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

ComEd Providing Credit To Customers In Illinois

959theriver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComEd customers are getting utility relief in Illinois. The Illinois Commerce Commission announced that...

www.959theriver.com

Comments / 8

Ruby Brown
2d ago

Then come June of next year they're going to have a huge increase to recoup their loss.

Reply(1)
15
George Krug
2d ago

I wish that they would finish jobs that they start like the hole they dug and never fixed last year or the pole they marked for replacing back in 2015 and never came back to replace all talk with them

Reply
3
mark vanvleck
2d ago

Near only $20 saving? What a joke, the taxes will make up that much or even more.

Reply
5
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois law raises minimum wage for teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a series of bills into law Wednesday to address a statewide educator shortage, including raising the minimum wage for teachers to $40,000 a year. The law also increases funding for the Minority Teachers of Illinois scholarship program by 120%, and adds a $200 million investment in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas cards for thousands of Americans- Apply now

Thousands of Americans are set to receive $150 gas cards. The Chicago Moves program proposed by the mayor has been approved. Which states pay the most and least for electricity?. Chicago Moves. Chicago Moves is a program proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The program was approved by Chicago City Council...
CHICAGO, IL
Telegraph

Illinois to become seventh state to allow food stamps at restaurants

Illinois is slated to become one of a handful of states to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Restaurant Meals Program later this spring, allowing specific qualifying SNAP households to utilize their SNAP benefits to purchase hot meals at participating restaurants. Currently, just six states allow SNAP benefits, colloquially...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $150 gas stimulus cards available TODAY

Residents in one city are lucky enough to potentially receive a $150 stimulus gas card to help offset rising gas prices. There will be 50,000 gas cards available loaded with $150. The cards will go out via lottery system in the city of Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed to...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comed#Commonwealth Edison
WDTN

Company to turn cow poop into gas for vehicles

On Tuesday, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Strategic Fund Board approved the first procedural step for BerQ US Investments, LLC, to seek up to $165 million in private activity bond financing to help cover the cost of buying and installing equipment that will create compressed natural gas from farm manure.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
97ZOK

Amazing Abandoned Mansion Left Untouched For 16 Years In Illinois

I always wonder why some abandoned places have all the furniture left behind like someone left in a rush. *NOTICE: By entering private/abandoned property you risk injuries, accidents, and possibly arrest. Trespassing is not encouraged. Enter at your own risk.*. In Barrington, Illinois there was a mansion with a 400-acre...
BARRINGTON, IL
97ZOK

Did You Know an Illinois Man is One of America’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives?

Not sure how I got there, but as I was perusing America's ten most wanted fugitives, I noticed an Illinois man on the list. I don't know if you're aware of the story because it is some years ago, but Arnoldo Jimenez originally from Texas, once having resided in Burbank, Illinois, is wanted for allegedly killing his wife. The murder is said to have occurred the day after Jimenez's wedding on May 12, 2012.
BURBANK, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!

Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
LINCOLN, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois to receive less than required federal funds towards lead service line replacement due to old data

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A vast network of lead pipes has left many residents, Chicagoans in particular, drinking dangerous, lead-laced water. The CBS 2 Investigators have been uncovering the problem as part of our "Getting Hosed" series on bad water bills. Federal money is on the way, but CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey is digging into how Illinois might be getting shortchanged.Chicago has the most lead service pipes of any city in the country — which means this freshwater isn't always "fresh" by the time it gets to your house. The Metropolitan Planning Council says Illinois isn't getting its fair share...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy