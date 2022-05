As This Is Us viewers can attest, the true tragedy of Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) untimely death was that the man cruelly ripped from his family was a really, really good guy. Jack and wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore), as we see in flashbacks, had the type of relationship most couples only dream of having. They finish each other’s sentences, they make sure one of them is always watching the kids, and they truly, deeply love each other.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO