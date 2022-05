The 2022 NFL Draft is almost upon us. This will indeed be a very interesting draft this year. The Packers are in a good spot as they have a very talented roster going into the draft. In addition, they have two first-round picks, thanks to the Davante Adams trade. It is certainly apparent that the Packers’ biggest need is at wide receiver, and they have two picks in the first round to answer that. We can assume the Packers will draft a receiver with their first-round pick but will be the other pick the Packers have in the first round. Here are the players that could be possible first-round selections for the Packers.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO