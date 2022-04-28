ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India to launch open e-commerce network to take on Amazon, Walmart

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) – India will on Friday launch an open network for digital commerce (ONDC) as the government tries to end the dominance of U.S. companies Amazon.com and Walmart in the fast-growing e-commerce market, a government document showed. The launch of the platform comes after India’s antitrust...

