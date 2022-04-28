ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Activision Blizzard shareholders approve $68.7 billion Microsoft deal

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard Inc said on Thursday that its shareholders approved Microsoft Corp’s $68.7 billion proposal to buy the “Call of Duty” maker. More than 98%...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth jumps $11bn in one day on Facebook share surge

Meta platform owner Mark Zuckerberg added a whopping $11bn to his personal wealth on Thursday after the social media giant’s shares surged 17.6 per cent.The financial gain came shortly after the company said its premier social media network Facebook had added more users than projected figures in the first quarter.After the riches added on Thursday, the 37-year-old Meta chief saw a historic single-day rise in his income, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Mr Zuckerberg is now the 12th richest in the Bloomberg Index, and leaves behind billionaires Carlos Slim and Jim, Rob and Alice Walton, according to a report.He...
STOCKS
Footwear News

Why Amazon’s Shares Plunged After Revealing Nearly $4 Billion Loss

Click here to read the full article. Amazon shares plunged 10% after the market closed on Thursday after reporting disappointing earnings for the first quarter of 2022. The Seattle-based tech company reported a $3.8 billion net loss in the first quarter, compared to a net income of $8.1 billion in the same period last year. Amazon said that its first quarter performance includes a pre-tax valuation loss of $7.6 billion due to its investment in electric car company Rivian Automotive, resulting in the net loss. Amazon also reported on Thursday that net sales increased 7% in the first quarter to $116.4 billion....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Reuters#Activision Blizzard Inc#Microsoft Corp
WWD

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s $25.7 Million Pay Package

Click here to read the full article. It pays well to run Walmart Inc.  Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of the retail giant, saw his total compensation increase to $25.7 million last year from $22.6 million in 2020, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon As usual, McMillon’s take was made up primarily of stock awards, which were valued at $19.2 million for last...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
MarketWatch

Who is the richest person in the world? Jeff Bezos no longer has the top spot

Tesla TSLA, -4.73% and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon. founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, Musk is the new No. 1, with a net worth of $219 billion — Musk was No. 2 on the list in 2021, behind Bezos. And his net worth on the list doesn’t include his recent 9.2% equity stake in Twitter.
BUSINESS
UPI News

Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell

April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets posted losses Tuesday as investors braced for earnings from major names including Microsoft and Google parent, Alphabet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809.28 points, or 2.38%, while the S&P 500 slipped 2.81%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.95% falling into bear market territory, down 23% from its record high.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Robinhood, Amazon, Apple, Roku and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Friday. Apple — Apple's stock price dipped 2% after CFO Luca Maestri said supply chain issues would hurt third-quarter sales by as much as $8 billion. Still, many analysts on Wall Street remained positive on the company after its recent earnings report that topped expectations. One analyst said any weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Shares (AMZN) Plunge On A Big Profit Miss And Soft Outlook

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) saw the slowest quarterly revenue growth in more than two decades, sending its shares tumbling nearly 9% in extended trading Thursday. The tech company reported first-quarter earnings per share that missed expectations. Amazon reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $7.37, compared to the analyst estimates of $8.07 according to Benzinga Pro Data. This equals an earnings miss of -8.67%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Amazon.com First-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Much like Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report yesterday, Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report might not have to deliver a very strong earnings report to please Wall Street, but simply one that’s better than feared, given current e-commerce headwinds. Among analysts polled...
MARKETS
The Independent

Amazon suffers shocking $3.8bn quarterly loss

Amazon suffered a $3.8bn loss in the first quarter of 2022, the retailing giant has revealed.The unusually poor showing comes after Amazon’s stock in Rivian, an electric auto maker, plummeted by $7.6bn, along with other recent difficulties.“The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges,” the company’s CEO, Andy Jassy, said in a statement on Thursday.Amazon’s revenue increased by just seven per cent in Q1, its lowest rate of growth since the dot-com crash of 2001, according to CNBC. The company expects its revenue in Q2 to range between $116bn and $121bn.Mr Jassy’s statement, however,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/28: Google, Meta, Apple, Microsoft

Superstars don't win every game, but over the long-term, they win a lot more than they lose, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. This also rings true for superstar stocks with superstar management teams. Far too often, stocks go down because investors didn't do their homework. That means far too often, stock declines aren't justified.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy