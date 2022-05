We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to weekly chores, we’re going to venture a guess that mopping is at the bottom of everyone’s list. It’s just such a pain — between filling a bucket with water, staying off your floors so they can dry, and cleaning up after your attempt to clean your floors, it’s almost more trouble than it’s worth. Add to that the fact that most mopping attempts end up pushing dirty water around your floors and leaving streaks and, well, why would you ever want to mop again?

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO