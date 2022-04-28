ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for role in Chandler police pursuit, crash

By abc15.com staff
ABC 15 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHANDLER, AZ — Arnold Serrano was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated assault stemming from a police shooting, pursuit, and serious crash last year. Serrano was the suspect shot by Chandler Police Department on July 24, 2021, and then...

www.abc15.com

