Reagor’s release motion denied by Amarillo Federal Court judge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After hearing from both Bart Reagor’s legal team as well as the prosecution regarding a motion for Reagor’s continued release during the appeal process, Amarillo Federal Court officials ultimately denied the motion, keeping the original timeline set during Reagor’s sentencing hearing.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Reagor’s legal team filed an appeal to the U.S. Fifth Court of Appeals in March after being found guilty of making false statements to a bank in October 2021. Reagor was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was convicted of intentionally using $1,766,277.77 out of a $10 million capital loan from the International Bank of Commerce for personal use after officials told the bank that it was solely to be used for the growth of the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group. That same jury found Reagor not guilty on two counts of bank fraud.

Reagor’s legal team previously argued the reasoning behind why they think Reagor should remain released throughout the appeal process, saying that some pieces of evidence as well as the initial trial timeline were questionable. Officials also said that Reagor continues to not be a flight risk and cited his ongoing medical issues, including Parkinson’s disease.

In a response to Reagor’s legal team, officials from the prosecution argued their belief that the argument which will be presented by Reagor’s team throughout the appeal is a “substantial question that overcomes being detained” during the appeal process. They also state that Reagor’s team has not demonstrated that the Federal Bureau of Prisons is not able to help Reagor with his ongoing medical conditions.

According to court documents filed Wednesday in Amarillo Federal Court, Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, the United States District Judge who was the judge throughout the entire case, agreed with the government, stating that the evidence presented during the trial is sufficient for a “rational jury to conclude that (Reagor) was guilty of making a false statement to a federally-insured bank beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Regarding Reagor’s medical situation, Kacsmaryk said in the court documents that “wide latitude” was granted so Reagor’s legal team can request recommendations for medical care as well as facility placement.

With the motion being denied, Reagor is required to self-surrender to federal prison before 2 p.m. May 9 to “whichever facility is designated for him by the Bureau of Prisons,” according to previous reports. Amarillo Federal Court officials previously recommended that Reagor serve his term at the Federal Medical Center facility in Fort Worth with his ongoing medical issues.