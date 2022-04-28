ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

GRAINS-Wet weather forecast for U.S. Midwest supports corn, wheat futures; pressures soy

CHICAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose on Thursday, briefly hitting a fresh 10-year high, on forecasts for more showers that will further delay planting in the rain-soaked Midwest, traders said. Soybean futures eased, with traders noting that the slow pace of corn planting could cause an...

CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat rallies on U.S. crop concerns

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rebounded on Tuesday as the worst U.S. winter crop rating since 1989 put attention back on global supply already strained by the war in Ukraine. Corn rose for a second straight session as a slow start...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Precipitation brings drought relief to Corn Belt, but cold, wet weather delays planting

Despite widespread dry conditions across the Midwest and High Plains, it’s the wet and cold that is keeping Brian Pickering from getting his crops in the ground. “Cool, wet weather is really what this last week boiled down to,” says Pickering, who grows corn and soybeans in Benton County, Iowa. “We’re currently at a standstill. We are now debating whether we’ll be able to plant yet this week or have to wait until next week.”
BENTON COUNTY, IA
SIOUX CITY, IA

