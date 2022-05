Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd is expected to become the fourth former Utes defender to be a first-round NFL draft selection when the 2022 draft kicks off Thursday night. When he’ll hear his name is less certain — the former Utes playmaker has been projected anywhere from a top-five pick to a late first-round selection, with the consensus being he lands somewhere in the middle.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO