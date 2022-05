Buckle up, New York Giants fans. An NFL insider believes the team could be targeting a certain quarterback in the third round later this evening. The Giants have made it clear they’re not committing to Daniel Jones for the longterm. The team announced earlier this week it’s not picking up his fifth-year option. That means 2022 could be his last season with the NFC East franchise.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO