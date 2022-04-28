ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Name released in fatal Spencer County crash

By Jana Garrett
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) – More details have come to light concerning the Spencer County wreck from this morning .

ISP says that shortly after 5 a.m., an SUV was traveling east on State Road 66 near Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County. Police say that for unknown reasons the SUV drove off of the roadway, overcorrected and traveled into the left lane, then hit a Spencer County Deputy’s vehicle. Police say the deputy was driving west, and the vehicles collided in the deputy’s lane. ISP says the driver of the SUV was declared dead at the scene.

Police say the deputy was taken to an Owensboro hospital for treatment then flown to a Louisville hospital for further treatment. ISP says the deputy’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening. ISP says the names of both victims are Phillip Everett Brown Jr., 61, of Indianapolis, who is now deceased, and Ronald Wayne Harper Jr., 27, of Tell City, who is injured.

Police say that drugs and alcohol are not believed to be part of this crash.

