ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Formula E Gen3: The world’s most efficient race car

By Billy Steele
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil now, much of the focus on Gen3 has been the massive upgrades to performance and efficiency, but the car also sports a new overall body design. Wheel covers are gone in both the front and rear, making the new model more of a true open-wheel car. There are no individual...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
motor1.com

Porsche-built Mercedes 500E hits the Autobahn for top speed run

One of the most interesting performance saloons to carry the three-pointed star, the 500E (E500 from 1993) wasn't actually built by Mercedes. In the early 1990s, the luxury brand was busy with other models, deciding to speed up R&D by teaming up with Porsche. While the body was painted at home in Sindelfingen, the super saloon was assembled in Zuffenhausen. Only 10,479 units were ever made (including the E60 AMG), such as this 1992 example.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Hear Koenigsegg's Gemera and its 3-cylinder engine for the first time

Sweden's Koenigsegg continues to push the performance envelop like no other. The company's latest model is a hypercar called the Gemera, and instead of the big V-8s the company normally relies on, here we have a 3-cylinder engine working with a trio of electric motors to deliver a combined 1,700 hp.
CARS
Motorious

2015 McLaren P1 Is A Masterpiece With Only 281 Miles On The Clock

There’s plenty that’s super about this car. Few vehicles classify as exotics or supercars, and out of those very few are plug-in hybrids. Even though this McLaren P1 is now almost six years old, it’s an elite performance machine. The British automaker produced only 375 of these for the global market, 120 of those arriving in the United States, so you won’t see these paraded at every car show and auction. In other words, this is an exclusive supercar which will likely appreciate in value as time marches on.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edoardo Mortara
hypebeast.com

Ferrari Unveils Drop-Top 296 GTS Hybrid V6 Hypercar

Ferrari‘s controversial — but admittedly much-needed in today’s world — hybrid V6-powered 296 GTB has officially been given a new sibling: the 296 GTS. Entering the hypercar market as the latest must-have drop-top model, the 296 GTS is largely the same as its hard-top brother, offering a three-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that’s mated to an electric motor powered by a 7.5-kilowatt-hour battery to produce 818 HP, 545 lb-ft of torque, and an electric-only range of roughly 15 miles.
CARS
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This lot of cars is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 debuts with F1-style turbo, over 400 hp

Mercedes-Benz has a redesigned 2022 C-Class on its way to showrooms across the country and once again the nameplate will offer performance models developed by Mercedes-Benz AMG. The first of the AMG-enhanced C-Class models to arrive is the new C 43 which is being introduced for the 2023 model year...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula E#Jaguar Racing#Vehicles#Gen3#Gen2
Motor1.com

2023 Mercedes-AMG C43 Revealed With Turbo 2.0-Liter Making 402 HP

Mercedes redesigned the C-Class for the 2022 model year, which left us excited for the rest of the lineup. Now, the company is ready to introduce the AMG variants, starting with the 2023 Mercedes-AMG C43 sedan. The styling changes Mercedes made to the standard C-Class get the AMG treatment on...
CARS
Robb Report

First Look: The 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic Is a Retro-Inspired Tribute to a 1970’s Favorite

Click here to read the full article. Targeting automotive enthusiasts with a vehicle engineered to emphasize “driving pleasure above all else,” Porsche has just announced that it’s building a new limited-edition 911 Sport Classic that pays tribute to the celebrated 911 Carrera RS 2.7 of the early 1970s. The retro-styled coupe is based on the Type-992 wide-body 911 Turbo S, so it logically shares the same twin-turbocharged 3.7-liter flat-six. With revised engine mapping, the rear-mounted mill produces 543 hp and 442 ft lbs of torque. However, unlike today’s 911 Turbo models that arrive with a standard automated dual-clutch PDK and all-wheel...
CARS
motor1.com

Seven generations of Porsche 911 Turbo fight in drag race

Which Porsche 911 Turbo is the best? This question is almost impossible to answer as each generation has its pros and cons. However, what we can answer is which Porsche 911 Turbo is the quickest in a drag race. Thanks to the team at carwow we have the opportunity to see each generation of 911 Turbo race each other in a drag race. So although we cannot answer which 911 Turbo is best, at least we will soon know which one is the quickest down an airstrip.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Nissan
motor1.com

2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 estate spied testing 2.0-litre engine at Nurburgring

The C63 will soon debut as the flagship version in the Mercedes-Benz C-Class family. However, the purists probably won’t be happy at all because the new performance C will have a tiny four-cylinder engine under the bonnet. The outgoing C63 from the W205 model family had twice the number of cylinders and twice bigger displacement.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Ram Jolts Ford a Day Before Lightning Launch

The perpetual cycle of one-upmanship in the pickup truck game seems to be continuing at a breakneck pace into the electric era. The in-yer-face Ram brand, never one to shy away from bold or poke-the-bear marketing, let fly with a Twitter post touting their upcoming Ram EV – one day before the scheduled launch of the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning.
CARS
Motorious

1997 Porsche 911 Is The Perfect ‘90s German Sports Car

1990s European car enthusiasts will understand the beauty of this German sports car. Porsche is a brand best known for its incredible dedication to providing its customers with the best driving experience money can buy. Famous for its lineup of rear-engine sports cars, Porsche has a reputation for being the top of the line in German automotive design and engineering. The model mostly responsible for this incredible recognition is the 911 which initially debuted in the 1960s and continues to be a staple in the European performance car industry. This particular example gives you the best of old and new technology wrapped in a '90s German sports car. If you are a car enthusiast passionate about feeling connected to your vehicle, you need this car. So what makes this particular vehicle so unique?
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Watch This Audi RS6's Speedometer Drop to Zero as It Eclipses 200 MPH on the Autobahn

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The last-generation Audi RS6 Avant might not have come to the U.S., but we still love it. A twin-turbo V-8–powered wagon making over 500 horsepower is always a good time, after all. This one's been tuned by Akrapovič, and it's capable of over 200 mph. But it does have at least one electrical gremlin that needs sorting out.
CARS
Reuters

With lift from 'big brother,' Aston Martin chases after Ferrari

GAYDON, England, April 26 (Reuters) - After decades of ups and downs, British carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda (AML.L) is charting a more efficient and profitable way forward, leaning on technology from shareholder Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) to make the costly leap to electric vehicles (EVs). Less than two years after billionaire Lawrence...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy