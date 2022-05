TROY, N.Y. — Troy Central Little League (TCLL) will celebrate 65 years of baseball and Opening Day for the 2022 youth baseball season with festivities on April 30 beginning at 11 a.m. at their home field at 3130 7th Avenue. After opening day ceremonies the first pitch will go out at noon. Games will follow the opening event with the 7/8 Troy Central team versus Albany/American and a second game beginning at 1:30 p.m. for the 11/12 team with Hudson Valley.

TROY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO