Seven charged with weapon felonies

Police blotter (The Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE — A Florissant, Missouri woman has been charged with the aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Alicia D. Brown, 32, was charged with the Class 1 felony for allegedly firing a gun in the direction of another person. The case was presented by the Edwardsville Police Department.

Bail was set at $50,000.

Other weapon-related felonies filed by Madison County on April 27 include:

• Jessie Harris, 63, of Madison, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony. The case was presented by the Venice Police Department. According to court documents, on April 22 Harris allegedly discharged a firearm outside a building in Venice. Bail was set at $150,000.

• Asante Isaac, 31, of Madison, was charged with possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Granite City Police Department. On April 26 Isaac allegedly had a Cobra ENTCA-380 handgun; Isaac has a 2009 conviction for aggravated use of a weapons. Bail was set at $15,000.

• Robin J. Brown, 27, of Granite City, was charged with aggravated use of weapons, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff. On April 26, Brown allegedly had a loaded .357 magnum revolver in a motor vehicle. Bail was set at $15,000.

• Michael A. Lopez, 34, of Tucson, Arizona, was charged with aggravated use of weapons, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Illinois State Police. On April 25, Lopez allegedly had a loaded 9mm firearm in a motor vehicle. Bail was set at $15,000.

• Lorena M. Lopez, 44, of Tucson, Arizona, was charged with aggravated use of weapons, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Illinois State Police. On April 25, Lopez allegedly had a loaded 9mm firearm in a motor vehicle. Bail was set at $15,000.

• Jayvion D. King-Collins, 18, of Madison, was charged with aggravated use of weapons, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Venice Police Department. On April 26 King-Collins allegedly had a loaded firearm. Bail was set at $15,000.