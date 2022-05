Polyvinylpyrrolidone stabilized silver nanoparticles (PV-AgNPs) were synthesized from AgNO3/trisodium citrate and with the assistance of microwave energy. The synthesized PV-AgNPs were found to own an actual peroxidase mimicking activity. This catalytic activity can oxidize the non-fluorescence reagent (o-phenylenediamine) to a high fluorescence reaction product (2,3-diaminophenazine). The reaction product exhibited a fluorescence emission at 563Â nm upon the excitation at 420. Among many metals, only mercury (II) ions can inhibit the catalytic activity of PV-AgNPs nanozyme. Accordingly, the fluorescence intensity of the reaction product has been successfully quenched. This quenching effect in the fluorescence intensity was directly proportional to the concentration of mercury (II). Depending on this finding, a simple, cost-effective, and selective spectrofluorimetric approach has been designed for mercury (II) detection in water samples. The linear relationship between the inhibition in fluorescence intensity and mercury (II) concentration was found in 20"“2000Â nM with a detection limit of 8.9Â nM.

CHEMISTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO