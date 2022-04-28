ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Sam Long: Yields lone run in loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Long (0-1) took the loss Wednesday versus the Athletics, allowing one run on one hit with a strikeout in one inning. Long was...

www.cbssports.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates farm report for April 30, 2022: Roansy Contreras throws 3 scoreless for Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 12-10) topped Iowa (Cubs), 4-3. RF Canaan Smith-Njiba (.219) and pinch hitter Brendt Citta (.235) each hit a solo homer in the top of the ninth in a comeback victory. LHP Trey McGough (0.00) pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win and RHP Cristofer Melendez (3.24) earned his first save. RHP Roansy Contreras (1.42) started and pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit with five strikeouts and three walks. 3B Rodolfo Castro (.262) went 2 for 4 with a double. SS Oneil Cruz (.176) finished 0 for 5 with four strikeouts. 1B Mason Martin (.303) was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts but did record an RBI groundout.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Chronicle

Plate Discipline Carries Vikings Past Acorns

CHEHALIS VILLAGE — Mossyrock softball took advantage of a walk parade as the Vikings shellacked Oakville for a 21-0 road victory in three innings at Legends Field Complex in Chehalis Village on Thursday. The Vikings managed just five hits on the day but drew 11 walks and were hit...
MOSSYROCK, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain

Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday but will avoid the injured list for now, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Pederson underwent an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday's game against Oakland with right groin tightness. While the test did reveal a strain, it's not a particularly severe one. The Giants will wait to see how the injury responds over the next few days, so he'll likely miss at least two or three games, but he may not wind up missing any more time than that.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Slugs second homer

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Friday against the Reds. Diaz led off the second inning with a solo home run, his second long ball of the season. It was a welcomed performance for Diaz, as he entered the game having collected only three hits in his last 24 at-bats -- only one of which went for extra bases. Even despite those recent struggles, Diaz has maintained a .263/.300/.439 line with five runs scored and six RBI across 17 games to begin the campaign.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Eagles draft Cam Jurgens at No. 53: Scouting report, three things to know about Philly's newest center

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Nebraska center Cam Jurgens, one of the top interior lineman in the class, with the No. 51 overall pick (Round 2) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jurgens is set up to eventually take over for Jason Kelce on the Eagles offensive line, when the All-Pro center does indeed retire. Philadelphia adds even more depth to an already deep offensive line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Early exit against Cubs

Morton didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one. The veteran right-hander got taken off the hook for his third loss of the year when Atlanta tied things up in the eighth inning, but this was still an uncharacteristically poor outing from Morton, who had lasted at least five innings in each of his first three starts of 2022. Control seems to be his biggest issue right now, as he's walked 10 batters while striking out only 10 in his last 12.2 innings, though Morton's track record should provide some reassurance his 7.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP on the season will come down.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Retreats to bench

Stassi isn't starting Thursday against Cleveland, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi went 2-for-6 with two runs, a walk and three strikeouts in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last five games. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Hits second homer of season

Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Friday's 7-3 win over the Pirates. He upped his average to .213 and now has 12 RBI on the season. It was his third multi-hit game in his last six contests.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Throws seven shutout innings

Kelly improved to 2-1 on the season Saturday against St. Louis, striking out four while allowing just two hits and no walks across seven shutout innings. It's been a remarkable start to the season for the 33-year-old righty, who now owns a 1.27 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through five starts. He's still not getting all that many strikeouts, as his strikeout rate dropped to 22.8 percent following Saturday's start, but he's been very effective at keeping runners off the basepaths. The only times a Cardinal reached second base against him in this outing were on a pair of steals and an error. He'll look to keep the hot start going next week, when he lines up to face the Rockies at home on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Tigers' Beau Brieske: Quiets Dodgers over five innings

Brieske did not factor into the decision in Saturday's win over the Dodgers. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings. It wasn't the most dominant effort -- Brieske only had three swinging strikes on 90 pitches -- but five innings of one-run ball against this team (in Los Angeles no less) is impressive for a 24-year-old rookie. The right-hander now has a 3.60 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in his first 10 innings. Brieske has allowed a homer both times out so far and has served up three homers total, and he will need to get the long ball in check in a hurry to enjoy similar results moving forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Gains new passing target

The Eagles bolstered the pass-catching corps that Hurts (ankle) will be working with this coming season by trading for wideout A.J. Brown, Tim McManus of ESPN reports. The 6-foot-1, 226 pound Brown -- who subsequently agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles -- will provide the team with a talented and experienced wideout to pair with 6-foot, 170-pounder DeVonta Smith, who Philadelphia drafted 10th overall last year. Along with that improved 1-2 WR punch, Hurts also has a quality tight end to throw to in Dallas Goedert, with the likes of Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal and Jalen Reagor also in the mix for passing targets. Hurts, who is bouncing back from an offseason procedure on his ankle, thus has a chance to grow as a passer in his third season as a pro; any improvement on that front would bolster the 2020 second-rounder's fantasy prospects, which last season were driven by his production as a rusher (784 yards, 10 TDs).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Sent to minors

The Mariners optioned Raleigh to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Though Raleigh received the start behind the dish Opening Day, he's essentially been part of a three-way timeshare at catcher with Tom Murphy and Luis Torrens throughout the season. He didn't make consecutive starts over any of the Mariners' first 18 contests of the season, appearing in nine games in total while going 2-for-24 with a 32.1 percent strikeout rate. Raleigh should receive more consistent playing time at Tacoma, while his demotion clears the way for both Murphy and Torrens to take on larger roles behind the plate at the big-league level.
SEATTLE, WA
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday

Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds. Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Chased early in finale

Berube stopped five of eight shots before being replaced by Elvis Merzlikins midway through the first period of Friday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins. The Blue Jackets didn't even have a shot on goal yet when Berube got lifted, so his poor performance in the final game of the year was more of a team effort. The 30-year-old made six appearances for Columbus this season, posting a 4.12 GAA and .900 save percentage, and he'll remain a depth option for whichever organization he ends up with next year.
COLUMBUS, OH

