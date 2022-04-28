ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Austin Slater: Steals base Wednesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Slater went 0-for-2 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Athletics. Slater got aboard on...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Bumgarner gives up 1 run in 5 innings; Dbacks beat Cards 6-2

ST. LOUIS -- — Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Friday night. Bumgarner (1-1) outdueled Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in a game featuring two starters who have combined for 314 career wins. “For...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Phillies' Alec Bohm: Swipes first bag

Bohm went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in a 4-1 win over the Mets on Saturday. Bohm singled in the third inning and walked, stole second and scored in the seventh. Though he's noticeably cooled since taking over as the everyday third baseman, the 25-year-old is still slashing an impressive .306/.356/.469. Bohm stole four bases in 115 games last season, so he probably won't become a big threat on the bases moving forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Throws seven shutout innings

Kelly improved to 2-1 on the season Saturday against St. Louis, striking out four while allowing just two hits and no walks across seven shutout innings. It's been a remarkable start to the season for the 33-year-old righty, who now owns a 1.27 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through five starts. He's still not getting all that many strikeouts, as his strikeout rate dropped to 22.8 percent following Saturday's start, but he's been very effective at keeping runners off the basepaths. The only times a Cardinal reached second base against him in this outing were on a pair of steals and an error. He'll look to keep the hot start going next week, when he lines up to face the Rockies at home on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Eagles draft Cam Jurgens at No. 53: Scouting report, three things to know about Philly's newest center

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Nebraska center Cam Jurgens, one of the top interior lineman in the class, with the No. 51 overall pick (Round 2) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jurgens is set up to eventually take over for Jason Kelce on the Eagles offensive line, when the All-Pro center does indeed retire. Philadelphia adds even more depth to an already deep offensive line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Racks up three hits

Flores went 3-for-5 in Friday's 14-4 loss to the Nationals. Flores has posted multiple hits in four of his last six games, going 10-for-25 (.400) in that span. All three of his hits Friday were singles. The strong hitting has boosted his slash line to .290/.333/.449 with two home runs, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored and five doubles in 18 games. Flores has mainly served as the designated hitter versus right-handed pitchers while moving to third base against southpaws.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Breaks homer drought

Duvall went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-1 victory against the Cubs. Duvall went hitless over his first three at-bats before delivering a two-run shot in the eighth inning. The long ball was his first of the campaign after he slugged a career-high 38 homers last season. It's been a rough start for Duvall, as he's slashing just .200/.250/.300 over 76 plate appearances.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Retreats to bench

Stassi isn't starting Thursday against Cleveland, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi went 2-for-6 with two runs, a walk and three strikeouts in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last five games. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Crushed fourth home run

Chapman went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Friday's 11-7 loss to the Astros. Chapman singled and scored on a Raimel Tapia double in the second inning. He then knocked his fourth homer of the year off of Phil Maton in the seventh. The slugging third baseman is slashing .231/.286/.436 with eight extra-base hits through 21 games as a Blue Jay.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Not starting Friday

Odor isn't starting Friday against the Red Sox. Odor went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run, an RBI and two strikeouts in Thursday's loss to the Yankees, and he'll get a breather in Friday's series opener. Ramon Urias will shift to second base while Tyler Kevin starts at the hot corner.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Early exit against Cubs

Morton didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one. The veteran right-hander got taken off the hook for his third loss of the year when Atlanta tied things up in the eighth inning, but this was still an uncharacteristically poor outing from Morton, who had lasted at least five innings in each of his first three starts of 2022. Control seems to be his biggest issue right now, as he's walked 10 batters while striking out only 10 in his last 12.2 innings, though Morton's track record should provide some reassurance his 7.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP on the season will come down.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Resting Saturday

Bart will hit the bench Saturday against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Bart and Saturday's starter, Curt Casali, have now alternated turns behind the plate for 14 straight games. Assuming the pattern continues, Bart should return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Jason Vosler: Crushes first long ball

Vosler went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run during Friday's 14-4 loss to Washington. Vosler took Washington starter Aaron Sanchez deep to center in the second inning to bring San Francisco within one run. The 28-year-old has gone 5-for-21 with four walks in seven games this season and should continue to see regular playing time while veterans Brandon Belt (COVID-19 IL), Evan Longoria (finger) and Tommy La Stella (Achilles) are injured.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor hitting fifth Thursday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. The Orioles held Odor out of the order against a southpaw on Wednesday, but he's back on second base and batting fifth for Thursday's finale. Chris Owings is idle after filling in at second base.
BALTIMORE, MD
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Sent to minors

The Mariners optioned Raleigh to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Though Raleigh received the start behind the dish Opening Day, he's essentially been part of a three-way timeshare at catcher with Tom Murphy and Luis Torrens throughout the season. He didn't make consecutive starts over any of the Mariners' first 18 contests of the season, appearing in nine games in total while going 2-for-24 with a 32.1 percent strikeout rate. Raleigh should receive more consistent playing time at Tacoma, while his demotion clears the way for both Murphy and Torrens to take on larger roles behind the plate at the big-league level.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Hot hitting continues

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Marlins on Friday. Manager Scott Servais' decision to stick with Rodriguez through some fairly significant growing pains at the plate appears to be paying off. The precocious 21-year-old has now reached safely in six of his last seven games, boosting his season average 75 points to .211 in the process.
SEATTLE, WA

