ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Could return by end of May

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lynn (knee) is progressing in his throwing program and could return by the end of May, Vinnie...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Kyle Schwarber sitting Thursday afternoon for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. The Phillies appear to be giving Schwarber a routine breather against a southpaw pitcher. Matt Vierling is replacing Schwarber in left field and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

White Sox host the Angels to start 4-game series

LINE: White Sox -125, Angels +105; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels to start a four-game series. Chicago has a 7-11 record overall and a 5-4 record at home. The White Sox have a 2-6 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Royals take down White Sox 5-2 after 3-run 10th

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Kyle Isbel hit a two-run single in Kansas City's three-run 10th inning, and the Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Thursday. Whit Merrifield scored the go-ahead run in the 10th when White Sox catcher Reese McGuire was charged with a passed ball with the bases loaded and two out. Then Isbel, who was promoted from Triple-A Omaha before the game, got his hit off left-hander Aaron Bummer (0-1).
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Austin Nola sitting Thursday afternoon for Padres

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Cincinnati Reds. Jorge Alfaro is starting at catcher over Nola and batting seventh. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Padres have an implied total of 4.18 runs...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago Tribune

Yoán Moncada takes a step toward returning to the Chicago White Sox as he begins a rehab assignment this weekend

Yoán Moncada sprinted to first base during a workout Thursday morning at Guaranteed Rate Field. A few moments later, Moncada raced from first to third. Eventually, Moncada headed to home plate. The Chicago White Sox third baseman, who is recovering from a right oblique strain, is looking forward to the chance to run — and hit — in a game this weekend when he begins a rehab assignment with ...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Bumgarner gives up 1 run in 5 innings; Dbacks beat Cards 6-2

ST. LOUIS -- — Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Friday night. Bumgarner (1-1) outdueled Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in a game featuring two starters who have combined for 314 career wins. “For...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Dodgers Injury Update: Andrew Heaney Not Returning Anytime Soon

Sounds like the Dodgers are going to have to get used to life with Andrew Heaney. The lefty starter has been out since his last start on April 19th with shoulder discomfort. LA promptly placed him on the injured list. According to manager Dave Roberts, Heaney won't be activated any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

San Francisco Giants place Brandon Belt, Dominic Leone on COVID-19 list

The Giants announced a series of roster moves before Friday’s matchup with the Nationals. First baseman Brandon Belt and reliever Dominic Leone have each tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed on the injured list. Outfielders Jason Krizan and Ka’ai Tom and reliever Mauricio Llovera have each been selected onto the major league roster. Additionally, San Francisco released recently-claimed southpaw Darien Núñez.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Lance Lynn
numberfire.com

Adam Engel absent from White Sox's lineup Thursday afternoon

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. A.J. Pollock is replacing Engel in center field and hitting seventh. Luis Robert remains sidelined with a groin injury. numberFire’s models project Pollock for...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Luis Robert Returns to White Sox Lineup vs. Angels

Robert suffered the injury on April 21 in Cleveland. Running out a groundball in the eighth inning, he tweaked his groin and immediately exited the game. White Sox manager Tony La Russa initially hoped to get Robert back after a three-game absence, but that scenario did not come to fruition. Adam Engel, Adam Haseley, and AJ Pollock have filled in at centerfield during Luis Robert’s absence.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Early exit against Cubs

Morton didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one. The veteran right-hander got taken off the hook for his third loss of the year when Atlanta tied things up in the eighth inning, but this was still an uncharacteristically poor outing from Morton, who had lasted at least five innings in each of his first three starts of 2022. Control seems to be his biggest issue right now, as he's walked 10 batters while striking out only 10 in his last 12.2 innings, though Morton's track record should provide some reassurance his 7.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP on the season will come down.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Chicago#White Sox#The White Sox
CBS Sports

White Sox's Vince Velasquez: Impressive in victory

Velasquez (1-2) tossed 5.2 scoreless innings and picked up the win in Saturday's victory over the Angels. He allowed four hits and posted a 6:0 K:BB in the game. Velasquez was knocked around a bit in his last couple starts, but he was on top of his game Saturday, and he likely would have been out there longer had he not been removed following a lengthy rain delay.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Pitching help on the way for White Sox?

Pitching help soon could be on the way for Tony La Russa and the White Sox. Johnny Cueto made his second start for Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, tossing four shutout innings. He allowed a hit with no walks and six strikeouts. “He’s pitching. His delivery is very good,” La Russa...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Back in business

Hendriks (back) tossed a scoreless ninth inning in Saturday's 4-0 victory over the Angels. Hendriks did not enter in a save situation, but with the White Sox only up four runs and Hendriks not having pitched since April 24, he got the call and sealed the deal. Hendriks was a bit rusty, throwing only 11 of his 20 pitches for strikes, but consider him good to go moving forward.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor batting fifth for Orioles on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Odor will operate second base after Ramon Urias was shifted to third base, Tyler Nevin was named Saturday's designated hitter, Austin Hays was moved to left field, and Ryan McKenna was benched. numberFire's models...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Retreats to bench

Stassi isn't starting Thursday against Cleveland, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi went 2-for-6 with two runs, a walk and three strikeouts in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last five games. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Throws seven shutout innings

Kelly improved to 2-1 on the season Saturday against St. Louis, striking out four while allowing just two hits and no walks across seven shutout innings. It's been a remarkable start to the season for the 33-year-old righty, who now owns a 1.27 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through five starts. He's still not getting all that many strikeouts, as his strikeout rate dropped to 22.8 percent following Saturday's start, but he's been very effective at keeping runners off the basepaths. The only times a Cardinal reached second base against him in this outing were on a pair of steals and an error. He'll look to keep the hot start going next week, when he lines up to face the Rockies at home on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Andrew Vaughn sitting for White Sox on Saturday

Chicago White Sox infielder Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vaughn will move to the bench on Saturday with A.J. Pollock starting in left field. Pollock will bat third versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. numberFire's models project Pollock...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy