Arlington, TX

Rangers' Jonah Heim: Goes on paternity list

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Rangers placed Heim on the paternity list Thursday. Heim will be...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Andy Ibanez operating third base for Texas on Thursday afternoon

Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Ibanez will make his 12th appearance at third after Mitch Garver was moved behind the plate, Willie Calhoun was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Brad Miller was shifted to left field, and Jonah Heim was benched.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Rangers take on the Braves with series tied 1-1

LINE: Rangers -112, Braves -108; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Texas has a 3-9 record in home games and a 7-14 record overall. The Rangers have a 0-3 record in games decided by one run.
ARLINGTON, TX
Reuters

William Contreras hits two homers as Braves roll over Rangers

William Contreras hit two of the Atlanta Braves’ four home runs in a 6-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday in Arlington, Texas. It was Contreras’ first career multi-homer performance. In his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, Contreras hit a homer with...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Twins' Miguel Sano batting eighth on Saturday

Minnesota Twins infielder Miguel Sano is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Sano will start at first base on Saturday and bat eighth versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. Luis Arraez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sano for 8.4 FanDuel points...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Early exit against Cubs

Morton didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one. The veteran right-hander got taken off the hook for his third loss of the year when Atlanta tied things up in the eighth inning, but this was still an uncharacteristically poor outing from Morton, who had lasted at least five innings in each of his first three starts of 2022. Control seems to be his biggest issue right now, as he's walked 10 batters while striking out only 10 in his last 12.2 innings, though Morton's track record should provide some reassurance his 7.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP on the season will come down.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Taylor Rogers: Picks up eighth save

Rogers picked up his eighth save of the season after getting two outs without allowing a baserunner or recording a strikeout Friday against the Pirates. The save situation was created after Craig Stammen gave up a couple hits to start the ninth inning while the Padres were up 7-3. Rogers shut the door for his eighth save of the month, which slots him third in the majors behind Josh Hader and Jordan Romano.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Throws seven shutout innings

Kelly improved to 2-1 on the season Saturday against St. Louis, striking out four while allowing just two hits and no walks across seven shutout innings. It's been a remarkable start to the season for the 33-year-old righty, who now owns a 1.27 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through five starts. He's still not getting all that many strikeouts, as his strikeout rate dropped to 22.8 percent following Saturday's start, but he's been very effective at keeping runners off the basepaths. The only times a Cardinal reached second base against him in this outing were on a pair of steals and an error. He'll look to keep the hot start going next week, when he lines up to face the Rockies at home on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Not starting Friday

Odor isn't starting Friday against the Red Sox. Odor went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run, an RBI and two strikeouts in Thursday's loss to the Yankees, and he'll get a breather in Friday's series opener. Ramon Urias will shift to second base while Tyler Kevin starts at the hot corner.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor hitting fifth Thursday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. The Orioles held Odor out of the order against a southpaw on Wednesday, but he's back on second base and batting fifth for Thursday's finale. Chris Owings is idle after filling in at second base.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Retreats to bench

Stassi isn't starting Thursday against Cleveland, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi went 2-for-6 with two runs, a walk and three strikeouts in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last five games. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox activate Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck from restricted list, add Franchy Cordero and Jaylin Davis from Triple-A Worcester in slew of roster moves

Before opening up a three-game weekend series against the Orioles at Camden Yards on Friday night, the Red Sox made a series of roster moves. First off, right-handers Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck were both activated from the restricted list. Secondly, outfielder Jaylin Davis was recalled from Triple-A Worcester and fellow outfielder Franchy Cordero had his contract selected from Worcester.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Day off Saturday

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Reds, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Diaz hits the bench despite the fact that he went 2-for-4 with ah omer in the series opener. Dom Nunez will start behind the plate.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jose Trevino: Not in Friday's lineup

Trevino is out of the lineup Friday at Kansas City. Trevino started Wednesday in Baltimore for the fourth time in six games, but he'll take a seat Friday for the second consecutive contest. Kyle Higashioka will receive another start behind the plate as the Yankees continue to use a committee approach at catcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday

Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds. Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO

