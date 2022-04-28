ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers' Sam Huff: Call-up official

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Rangers recalled Huff from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. Huff will join...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Rangers take on the Braves with series tied 1-1

LINE: Rangers -112, Braves -108; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Texas has a 3-9 record in home games and a 7-14 record overall. The Rangers have a 0-3 record in games decided by one run.
ARLINGTON, TX
Reuters

William Contreras hits two homers as Braves roll over Rangers

William Contreras hit two of the Atlanta Braves’ four home runs in a 6-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday in Arlington, Texas. It was Contreras’ first career multi-homer performance. In his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, Contreras hit a homer with...
ARLINGTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

San Francisco Giants place Brandon Belt, Dominic Leone on COVID-19 list

The Giants announced a series of roster moves before Friday’s matchup with the Nationals. First baseman Brandon Belt and reliever Dominic Leone have each tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed on the injured list. Outfielders Jason Krizan and Ka’ai Tom and reliever Mauricio Llovera have each been selected onto the major league roster. Additionally, San Francisco released recently-claimed southpaw Darien Núñez.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Throws seven shutout innings

Kelly improved to 2-1 on the season Saturday against St. Louis, striking out four while allowing just two hits and no walks across seven shutout innings. It's been a remarkable start to the season for the 33-year-old righty, who now owns a 1.27 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through five starts. He's still not getting all that many strikeouts, as his strikeout rate dropped to 22.8 percent following Saturday's start, but he's been very effective at keeping runners off the basepaths. The only times a Cardinal reached second base against him in this outing were on a pair of steals and an error. He'll look to keep the hot start going next week, when he lines up to face the Rockies at home on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Early exit against Cubs

Morton didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one. The veteran right-hander got taken off the hook for his third loss of the year when Atlanta tied things up in the eighth inning, but this was still an uncharacteristically poor outing from Morton, who had lasted at least five innings in each of his first three starts of 2022. Control seems to be his biggest issue right now, as he's walked 10 batters while striking out only 10 in his last 12.2 innings, though Morton's track record should provide some reassurance his 7.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP on the season will come down.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor batting fifth for Orioles on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Odor will operate second base after Ramon Urias was shifted to third base, Tyler Nevin was named Saturday's designated hitter, Austin Hays was moved to left field, and Ryan McKenna was benched. numberFire's models...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
Mitch Garver
FOX Sports

Mets pitching combined no-hitter thru 8 innings vs Phillies

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and a trio of relievers have combined to pitch eight no-hit innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets are leading 3-0 at Citi Field on Friday night. Megill went the first five innings. He struck out five and walked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Not starting Friday

Odor isn't starting Friday against the Red Sox. Odor went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run, an RBI and two strikeouts in Thursday's loss to the Yankees, and he'll get a breather in Friday's series opener. Ramon Urias will shift to second base while Tyler Kevin starts at the hot corner.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Retreats to bench

Stassi isn't starting Thursday against Cleveland, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi went 2-for-6 with two runs, a walk and three strikeouts in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last five games. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Sam Huff handling catching duties for Texas on Saturday night

Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Huff will catch on Saturday night after the Rangers elected to keep Mitch Garver on the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Bryce Elder, our models project Huff to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jose Trevino: Not in Friday's lineup

Trevino is out of the lineup Friday at Kansas City. Trevino started Wednesday in Baltimore for the fourth time in six games, but he'll take a seat Friday for the second consecutive contest. Kyle Higashioka will receive another start behind the plate as the Yankees continue to use a committee approach at catcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Rehab assignment to continue

Kirilloff (wrist) doesn't have a clear timetable when he will return from a rehab assignment at Triple-A, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We just want to make sure when we're inserting him, we're not just inserting a guy that we think is healthy; we're inserting a guy that's ready to play and go out there and produce," manager Rocco Baldelli said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday

Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds. Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Hot hitting continues

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Marlins on Friday. Manager Scott Servais' decision to stick with Rodriguez through some fairly significant growing pains at the plate appears to be paying off. The precocious 21-year-old has now reached safely in six of his last seven games, boosting his season average 75 points to .211 in the process.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
PHOENIX, AZ

