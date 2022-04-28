ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Blue Jays' Gosuke Katoh: Gets third straight start

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Katoh will start at first base and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Red Sox. Katoh will...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Red Sox starting Christian Arroyo at shortstop on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is batting sixth in Thursday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Arroyo will handle the shortstop position after Xander Bogaerts was given a break in Toronto. In a righty versus righty matchup against Alex Manoah, our models project Arroyo to score 9.3 FanDuel points...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Arroyo HR, solid pitching carry Red Sox past Orioles 3-1

BALTIMORE -- — Christian Arroyo ended Boston’s long-ball drought with a two-run shot, and Rich Hill combined with four relievers on a five-hitter to help the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 Friday night. Arroyo hit his first homer of the season in the second inning to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Not starting Friday

Kirk is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros. Kirk leads Toronto's catchers in playing time with 12 starts through 20 games, but he'll take a seat Friday. for the third time in the past four contests. Tyler Heineman will work behind the plate in his place.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
Reuters

Error allows Orioles to score winning run over Red Sox

Jorge Mateo scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error by reliever Hirokazu Sawamura in the 10th inning as the Baltimore Orioles outlasted the visiting Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday night. The Orioles sent Mateo to pinch run for Ramon Urias as the automatic runner at second, and with...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Throws seven shutout innings

Kelly improved to 2-1 on the season Saturday against St. Louis, striking out four while allowing just two hits and no walks across seven shutout innings. It's been a remarkable start to the season for the 33-year-old righty, who now owns a 1.27 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through five starts. He's still not getting all that many strikeouts, as his strikeout rate dropped to 22.8 percent following Saturday's start, but he's been very effective at keeping runners off the basepaths. The only times a Cardinal reached second base against him in this outing were on a pair of steals and an error. He'll look to keep the hot start going next week, when he lines up to face the Rockies at home on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Not starting Friday

Odor isn't starting Friday against the Red Sox. Odor went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run, an RBI and two strikeouts in Thursday's loss to the Yankees, and he'll get a breather in Friday's series opener. Ramon Urias will shift to second base while Tyler Kevin starts at the hot corner.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Tapia leads Blue Jays against the Astros after 4-hit performance

LINE: Blue Jays -129, Astros +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Houston Astros after Raimel Tapia's four-hit game on Friday. Toronto has a 7-4 record at home and a 13-8 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .415 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Garrett Whitlock to make third start of season for Red Sox against Angels on Wednesday

Garrett Whitlock will make his third start of the season for the Red Sox in Wednesday night’s game against the Angels at Fenway Park, manager Alex Cora said Saturday. After opening the year in Boston’s bullpen as a multi-inning reliever, Whitlock moved into the starting rotation on April 23 and has made two starts against the Rays and Blue Jays on the road. Over 16 2/3 total innings of work, the right-hander has posted a miniscule 0.54 ERA and 2.20 FIP to go along with four walks and 20 strikeouts.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Early exit against Cubs

Morton didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one. The veteran right-hander got taken off the hook for his third loss of the year when Atlanta tied things up in the eighth inning, but this was still an uncharacteristically poor outing from Morton, who had lasted at least five innings in each of his first three starts of 2022. Control seems to be his biggest issue right now, as he's walked 10 batters while striking out only 10 in his last 12.2 innings, though Morton's track record should provide some reassurance his 7.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP on the season will come down.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Ryan Mountcastle hitting third in Orioles' Friday lineup against Boston

Baltimore Orioles utility-man Ryan Mountcastle is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Mountcastle will start at first base after Trey Mancini was moved to right field and Anthony Santander was left out of Friday's lineup. In a matchup against left-hander Rich Hill, our models project Mountcastle to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Retreats to bench

Stassi isn't starting Thursday against Cleveland, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi went 2-for-6 with two runs, a walk and three strikeouts in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last five games. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Berrios battles, Springer hits dingers and Charlie gets chucked as Blue Jays beat Astros 2-1

Two Springer dingers were just enough offence for the Blue Jays Saturday afternoon. Both the solo-homers were leadoff in the first inning and the third and saw George continue to pile on against his former team. Since the Jays signed him as a free agent ahead of last season, he’s faced the Astros four times ripping five hits, three home runs and three RBI.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Tayler Saucedo: Exits with undisclosed injury

Saucedo left Friday's game against the Astros with an apparent hip/side injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. He came in to start the fifth inning and gave up a hit and a walk without retiring a batter before exiting with the injury. Saucedo has a 13.50 ERA on the year.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS New York

Judge leads surging Yankees past sloppy Orioles

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a long three-run homer moments after Baltimore committed its fifth error of the game, and the surging New York Yankees beat the sloppy Orioles 10-5 on Thursday.Judge hit his fifth homer two batters after shortstop Jorge Mateo committed his second error by misplaying DJ LeMahieu's grounder. After Tim Locastro scored on a wild pitch by Paul Fry, Judge blasted a slider into the left-center field seats.Judge also had a tying hit and Anthony Rizzo delivered a go-ahead single during New York's four-run fifth, when all the runs were unearned."Whenever you get extra outs in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Hot hitting continues

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Marlins on Friday. Manager Scott Servais' decision to stick with Rodriguez through some fairly significant growing pains at the plate appears to be paying off. The precocious 21-year-old has now reached safely in six of his last seven games, boosting his season average 75 points to .211 in the process.
SEATTLE, WA

