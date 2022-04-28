Recipients of 15th Annual Television Academy Honors Announced

Photo: Getty Images

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - HBO's ``Black and Missing,'' Hulu's ``Dopesick'' and FX's ``Reservation Dogs'' were among the programs named today as recipients of the 15th Television Academy Honors.

The Honors annually celebrate fictional and nonfiction programs across numerous platforms and genres that elevate complex issues facing society.

This year's awards specifically focused on programs that address ``racism, law enforcement, addiction, AIDS, the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on nature, immigration, Native American representation, anti-Asian American hate, and the issues facing Black women.''

Also named as recipients were HBO's ``Insecure'' and ``It's a Sin,'' Hulu's ``Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition'' and BBC's ``The Year Earth Changed.''

The Television Academy's Honors selection committee also chose to recognize three additional programs that will receive a certificate for their ``thoughtful, pro-social content'' -- National Geographic's ``Fauci,'' Netflix's ``MAID'' and History Channel's ``Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre.''

``The Academy Honors committee was delighted to receive so many extraordinary submissions for this award, and we were inspired by the groundbreaking production and storytelling from throughout our industry,'' Jill Sanford, chair of the Academy Honors selection committee, said in a statement.

``We applaud the producers, directors and performers who have used their voices and platforms to elevate these important social issues and initiate change.''

The shows will be recognized at a ceremony expected to be held this summer.