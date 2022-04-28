ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

FCI Hazelton inmate dies

By C. Allan
 2 days ago

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — An inmate at FCI Hazelton has died.

On April 27, staff at FCI Hazelton in Preston County found an unresponsive inmate at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to a press release sent out by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The responding staff immediately began life-saving measures on the inmate, 38-year-old Christopher Mann, and requested emergency medical services while continuing to perform life-saving duties, the release stated.

Man charged in fatal Upshur County accident

After being transported to a hospital, Mann was pronounced dead by hospital staff, according to the release.

Mann had been given a 120-month sentence for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was an inmate of FCI Hazelton since Sept. 13, 2021, the release states.

No staff or other inmates were harmed, according to the release.

