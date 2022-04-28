ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Mayor Wu: Mission Hill school abuses amounts to 'stuff of nightmares'

wgbh.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Mayor Michelle Wu said the findings of an investigative report into abuses at Mission Hill K-8 School in Jamaica Plain revealed "the stuff of nightmares." “It’s devastating. I am just appalled and so deeply heartbroken for the families who had to experience this, for the young people who have had...

www.wgbh.org

Comments / 1

Ruth Ann Hendricks
2d ago

Michelle, why haven't you and the other city hall reps done anything all this time? you've been in office approx. 10 years! also, why is the outgoing school superintendent bringing tge problem up now right before she leaves? What is city hall REALLY up to with this property????

Reply
2
Related
NECN

Community Leaders Address Recent Uptick in Youth Violence in Boston

Two Suffolk University students were attacked by a group of juveniles while walking through Boston Common, an assault that’s keeping classmates on edge. “Always travel in groups,” said Suffolk student Sydney Tietz. “Know your surroundings, always look around, and make sure that no one’s following you or anything like that.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

2 Suffolk University Students Attacked By Group Of Kids On Boston Common, Police Say

BOSTON (CBS) – Two Suffolk University students were attacked by a group of kids on Boston Common, police said. The students told police they were on the Common near the Earl of Sandwich restaurant around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when they saw a group of five teens harassing a woman and her child. When they went over to help, the Suffolk students were attacked. Police said one of the five, a girl, began throwing punches and allegedly broke one student’s glasses. According to Suffolk University police, the group ranged in age from 11 to 14 years old and they are the same kids responsible for several unprovoked attacks and property damage on the Common and in Downtown Crossing. One of the students was able to record video of this latest attack and that’s how Boston Police were able to identify the girl who threw the punches. Because of her age, she will be summonsed but not formally charged. “There’s never a reason that somebody should be physically violent with somebody,” said one woman walking in the Common Friday. “Definitely makes me concerned but I have to stay vigilant then I guess,” a man told WBZ-TV.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

‘No One Cares’: Father Of Special Needs Students Frustrated By Boston School Bus Problems

BOSTON (CBS) – A West Roxbury dad is defeated. Just so tired of the headaches and the hounding – trying to get his special needs sons safely to school. “It doesn’t matter who you call. Nothing gets done. No one cares,” Barry Wiener said. “All I want – what most normal people want – the best for their children.” Barry isn’t even asking for the best ride – but a ride. A wheelchair bus that shows up on time to bring Andy and Dan to and from Perkins School for the Blind. “I’m dragging my kids out of bed at 5:40 in the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Violent fugitive wanted in Maine arrested at Encore Casino

EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police arrested a violent fugitive wanted in Maine at the Encore casino early Friday morning. State Police Special Tactical Operations Team arrested Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, just before 7 a.m. after state troopers and Maine police developed information that put Sanchez at the Encore Casino hotel late Thursday night.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Rose
Person
Michelle Wu
CBS Boston

Stoneham Police Officer, Brother Accused Of Fraudulently Receiving $36 Million In Mass Save Funds

STONEHAM (CBS) — A Stoneham police officer and his brother are accused of fraudulently receiving $36 million in Mass Save funds. Officer Joseph Ponzo, 48, of Stoneham, and Christopher Ponzo, a 47-year-old owner of an electrical contracting company from North Reading, were arrested Friday. According to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, the brothers conspired to bribe an employee at a Mass Save lead vendor company in exchange for Mass Save contracts. The brothers allegedly paid that employee tens of thousands in cash bribes, kickbacks, or other benefits from 2013 to 2017. That included weekly $1,000 payments from Christopher and then $5,000-$10,000...
STONEHAM, MA
WCVB

Boston superintendent recommends permanently closing Mission Hill School

BOSTON — The superintendent of the Boston Public Schools district is recommending to permanently close a school over an independent report that detailed student misconduct and school employees' failures to report it. Superintendent Brenda Cassellius is making a recommendation to the Boston School Committee that the Mission Hill K-8...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Mayor#Mission Hill#Boston Public Radio#The Boston Public School
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sons of Boston bouncer charged with murder set to appear in court for probable cause hearing

BOSTON — A bouncer charged with murdering a Marine outside a Boston bar will appear in court Thursday morning for a probable cause hearing, officials said. Daniel Martinez, a 23-year-old former Marine from Illinois, was fatally stabbed outside the Union Street bar in an altercation on March 19. A bouncer at the bar, 38-year-old Alvaro Larrama, of East Boston, is charged with murder in the incident and is being held without bail.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Police Investigate Whether Customers’ Drinks Were Drugged At Bars

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston licensing officials have been looking into a rash of recent incidents this winter when women said drugs had been slipped into their drinks. “It’s scary because people don’t know what they’re doing most of the time,” said one man who wanted to remain anonymous, and said he was the victim of a “roofies” incident several years ago. “Woke up the next morning in my bed wondering what happened, and luckily I was in my bed.” Boston Police and the Boston Licensing Board are investigating what happened February 11th at the Hong Kong near Faneuil Hall, when a customer...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Boston

First ‘How To Boston While Black Summit’ Is Underway

BOSTON (CBS) – The first ever How to Boston While Black Summit is now underway. The city’s Black leaders are coming together to network with members of the community and share their experience and goals for the future. “We have three days of convening with our community, other Black folks in Boston as well as allies to figure out how we create the city that we want to live in,” said Boston While Black founder Sheena Collier. “Our hope is that we can create this community where we can continue to attract and retain Black people so that we are included in this Boston that is changing.” There are a series of workshops talking about everything from navigating the professional landscape in the city to highlighting Black tech and social experiences.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Boston Police locate missing woman

BOSTON, Mass. — EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story contained both the identity and a photo of the missing woman. Both have been removed following the announcement that the woman has been located. A 36-year-old woman that had been reported missing, has been located according to...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy