Back in the day, I remember watching from the backseat of our family’s 1957 Ford Fairlane as we’d cruise through Buhl. I always thought it looked like a nice place and their high school, like so many on the Iron Range, was impressive. My father was a professor at Hibbing Junior College and by the time I was in fourth grade I was getting to know many of his students. Several of them were from Buhl, including ones that I knew were top students in...

BUHL, MN ・ 38 MINUTES AGO