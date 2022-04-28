ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

One-On-One: Duluth Pack CEO Talks 140 Years Of USA-Made Company

By Dan Hanger
FOX 21 Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. — Homegrown Duluth Pack is the oldest canvas and leather bag/pack maker in the USA, and the company is celebrating its 140th anniversary with a limited edition Legacy Pack. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger recently chatted with Duluth Pack CEO Tom Sega about the new product and...

MN House Passes Bill for Light Rail, Train to Duluth

ST. PAUL -- Republicans tried to stop the Blue Line light rail extension into Minneapolis's northwest suburbs, and cancel the planned Northern Lights Express passenger train between Duluth and Saint Paul -- but Democrats said "no" as the Minnesota House passed a bill to use part of the state's budget surplus for transportation projects.
Essentia Health to open new pharmacy

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health will open a new pharmacy in Brainerd (Minn.) May 2. Essential Health Brainerd St. Joseph's Pharmacy will offer a range of standard pharmacy services, including prescription medication services, vaccinations and specialty pharmacy services. In March, the system opened another pharmacy in Ely, Minn. Earlier this month,...
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota's largest lakes, by the numbers

As the land of (more than) 10,000 lakes, Minnesota boats some of the largest freshwater lakes in the country.Of course, there is Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world at 20 million acres, which we share with Wisconsin, Michigan and Canada.Lake of the Woods is also massive, at 950,000 acres. We share that one with Canada, too.By the numbers: Here are the 10 largest lakes completely inside of state boundaries, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.Upper and Lower Red Lake — 288,800 acresMille Lacs Lake — 132,516 acresLeech Lake — 111,527 acresLake Winnibigoshish — 58,544 acresLake Vermilion — 40,557 acresLake Kabetogama — 25,760 acresMud Lake (Marshall County) — 23,700 acresCass Lake — 15,596 acresLake Minnetonka — 14,004 acres
FOX 21 Online

Live Interview: Nearly 15 Years Of Rubber Chicken Theater

DULUTH, Minn. — Rubber Chicken Theater in Duluth has been around since 2008, and the team of talent behind the sketches, live reads and plays is showing no signs of slowing down. Click the video above for a conversation with Rubber Chicken Theater’s executive producer, Brian Matuszak, who joined...
Ice May Not Be Out in Time for the Opener in Northern MN

Central Minnesota lakes have already seen ice out this spring but northern Minnesota lakes still largely have it. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. The state of Minnesota is just over 2 weeks away from the fishing opener. Schmitt says lakes in the Brainerd lakes area still have ice and almost all lakes north of there are in danger of not getting warm enough warm weather between now and May 14 to get rid of the ice they still have.
FOX 21 Online

Sutherland CBD Expands Into Club Canna

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The owner of a CBD business with locations on both sides of the bridge is repurposing a vacant gas station on Tower Ave in Superior. Craig Sutherland of Sutherland CBD has purchased this new location and plans to call it Club Canna. It’ll be a non-alcoholic...
Channel 3000

48 Hours in Red Wing, Minnesota

Bald eagles carved a blue sky overhead as we unloaded our bags from the car in the St. James Hotel parking lot in Red Wing, Minnesota. Nestled tight against the river since 1875, the historic boutique hotel has traditionally greeted riverboats and train passengers at the adjacent depot. It already felt like the best place in town to spot eagles — too many to count, I told my husband. “It’s been that way most of the drive up,” he pointed out, and he was right — part of what makes Red Wing an ideal road trip is the drive itself.
FOX 21 Online

Mayor Larson: New Lift Bridge, Enger Lighting Policy To Be Released Week Of May 1

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger on Friday that she’ll be releasing her updated lighting policy sometime next week after getting heavy scrutiny from the public two months ago over the previous policy that did not accept any special requests to light the iconic Lift Bridge different colors for special occasions and causes.
Families Get Active for 30th Healthy Kids Day at Duluth YMCA

DULUTH, Minn.- Saturday was the 30th Anniversary of the Duluth Area YMCA’s largest one-day event, celebrating healthy lifestyles for families and kicking off the Y’s Summer Schedule. FOX 21 Photojournalist Owen Zagrabelny takes us to Healthy Kids Day. Superior Douglas County Family YMCA will hold their Healthy Kids...
B105

Superior Gas Station Being Converted into Cannabis Bar

New life is coming to a longtime vacant gas station in Superior, construction is underway on the Twin Ports' first cannabis bar. Sutherland CBD, currently with locations in Duluth and Superior, announced that "On 4/20 @ 4:20 we purchased Jack's gas station." They are referring to the old Jack's Fast Food gas station at 5701 Tower Ave, near Wide World of Wings across Tower Ave. from Webster Dream Park.
FOX 21 Online

5th Annual Garage Sale Fundraiser for Camp Roundelay

DULUTH, Minn. — A rummage sale in Duluth this weekend benefitting a youth camp for Girl Scouts hopes to keep the experience fun for generations to come. Camp Roundelay is a Girl Scout’s camp in Minong, Wisconsin that offers hiking trails, horse rides, camping opportunities and more that teach young girls about the outdoors and how to love it.
AM 1390 KRFO

See Duluth-Made Cirrus Jet Get Hit by Self-Driving Tesla

If you think are cars will be picking us up and driving us places in the next few years, watch this video and you'll realize that we have a long way to go. A car hitting a parked plane at an airport might not normally make the international news, but when one of the most high-tech cars in the world collides with one of the most cutting-edge personal jets in the world, it was bound to go viral. Oh, I forgot to mention that there's a video of the incident, and the car was driving itself.
WJON

St. Cloud Mexican Restaurant Sued For Trademark Infringement

A Mexican restaurant in St. Cloud has been sued by Taco John's for trademark infringement, according to FOX 9. Taco Chon, which also has a location in Burnsville, was issued a cease-and-desist order on February 1st, 2022. The St. Cloud location opened in mid-December 2021 in the Division Place shopping...
