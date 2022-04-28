ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arbor Day Tree Planting

slu.edu
 2 days ago

Between 2012 and 2018 St Louis University has been recognized by the National Abor Day Society as a Tree Campus USA. Launched in 2008 the national program honors colleges...

www.slu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

How planting a tree helps the environment

Arbor Day is a holiday that encourages everyone to plant a tree, but you can plant a tree at almost any point of the year. Trees have numerous environmental benefits.
ENVIRONMENT
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Use small amounts of fertilizer on azaleas

If you haven’t fertilized your azaleas yet, now is the time. The most important factor in fertilizing azaleas is to use small amounts per application. Use any of the commercial granular azalea/camellia/gardenia fertilizers made for acid-loving plants and follow directions on the label. Larger plantings might find ammonium sulfate (21-0-0) more cost effective, although all fertilizer is expensive these days. The general rule for growing azaleas is to fertilize lightly once growth begins in spring and no later than July. Above all, evenly distribute the fertilizer throughout the bed, never in concentrated piles, and water in after applying (or apply before a rain) to make sure the fertilizer isn’t still on the foliage which will cause burning.
GARDENING
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Gardening: Amazing Amaryllis

Amaryllis is one of my favorite plants. They have beautiful blooms that grow to be 4” to 8”. Many varieties exist producing blooms in red, white, pink, and many others. Knowing how to grow and care for these plants will ensure continued enjoyment year after year. Grown from...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbor Day#Tree Planting#Plant#St Louis University#A Tree Campus Usa
BobVila

No Mow May: 8 Reasons to Let Your Lawn Grow for a Month

First popularized in 2019 in the United Kingdom, No Mow May has taken root here in the United States. In 2020, Appleton, Wisconsin, became the first state in the country to adopt the practice in which you allow your lawn to grow throughout the month of May without mowing, watering, or fertilizing. Now, several communities are taking part in the effort.
GARDENING
CBS News

Stinky landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders in over 30 states: "Worse than murder hornets!"

Stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders, creating thickets that overwhelm native plants and sport nasty four-inch spikes. Bradford pears and 24 other ornamental trees were developed from Callery pears - a species brought to America a century ago to save ravaged pear orchards. Now, their invasive descendants have been reported in more than 30 states.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
New Hampshire Bulletin

The pandemic’s gardening boom shows how gardens can cultivate public health – commentary

As lockdowns went into effect in the spring of 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus, reports emerged of a global gardening boom, with plants, flowers, vegetables, and herbs sprouting in backyards and on balconies around the world. The data backs up the narrative: An analysis of Google Trends and infection statistics found that […] The post The pandemic’s gardening boom shows how gardens can cultivate public health – commentary appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

All About Gravel Gardens

The gravel garden is a relatively new concept initially introduced in England in the 19th century with biodiversity and sustainability as guiding principles for the design. If you think of garden design as a form of art, this garden offers a truly blank canvas. A gravel garden evokes a sense of structured beauty with rock as a clean and defined background for the shape, texture, and color of plants along with other garden elements.
GARDENING
Agriculture Online

Raised bed gardens

I have a raised bed garden in my yard for growing everything from tomatoes to green beans. It’s easy to weed and there are no compaction problems because I don’t walk on it. Raised beds warm up earlier in the spring and dry out faster, so you get...
GARDENING
TexasHighways

Our Wildflower Newsletter, “Petal Pusher,” Returns

Over two years ago, we launched a newsletter called “Petal Pusher.” It was an eight-email series about all things Texas wildflowers. We aimed to teach readers how to identify and plant flowers, and offered places to travel to see our favorite blooms. The newsletter launched at the beginning...
TEXAS STATE
Next Avenue

You CAN Have a Green Thumb

Experts and experienced gardeners share their top tips for successful gardening. Editor’s note: This is the second of three articles by Rashelle Brown that we'll be featuring in April about the many benefits of gardening. The first is "Gardening Helps You Grow - At Any Age." Are you garden-curious?...
GARDENING
The Guardian

Mow problem: gardeners encouraged not to cut lawns in May

The number of people not mowing their lawns is increasing after a successful campaign to keep gardens wild, a leading nature charity says. Gardeners are this year being urged once again by Plantlife to keep their lawnmower in the shed during No Mow May, in order to let wild plants thrive and provide nectar for insects.
GARDENING
moneytalksnews.com

How to Save Money with a Rain Garden

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. Most of the rain that falls on your property is collected by rain gutters or flows from driveways and patios into the street. All of this runoff is diverted into the storm drain system that ultimately empties into the nearest body of water.
GARDENING
MindBodyGreen

How To Care For Low-Maintenance Golden Pothos Houseplants

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Golden pothos (Epipremnum aureum) is an incredibly resilient and adaptable plant, making it a perfect choice for houseplant beginners—or anyone who wants a dramatic touch of green in their space. Here's what to know about this wonderful starter plant and how to care for it indoors.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy