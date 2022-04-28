Heart of the East End – April 28th, 2022

NEW YORK -- The Harlem Grown organization celebrated Earth Day this past weekend with the grand reopening of its flagship farm on 134th Street.It's open season at Harlem Grown, where a hands-on education is guaranteed.From digging in the dirt to customizing creations, kids can get a taste of the great outdoors in their own neighborhood, CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reported Monday."The purpose is to connect people, to have a place to come that's outside and pretty, just to connect to your community," executive director Nicole Engle said.The newest addition is already a huge hit. An open-air library offers new books for...
