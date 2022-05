Click here to read the full article. PUMA and Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing (TMC) have extended their long-term partnership for two new collections. PUMA and TMC first partnered for their debut collection in 2019 and have since released multiple clothing and footwear collaborations, including a limited-edition version of PUMA’s iconic Suede silhouette in 2021. The two new collections are set to be available for purchase on Friday (April 15). One collection titled “LL,” which stands for “Long Live,” presents the latest iteration of The Hussle Way. It features the custom tracksuit that the fallen rapper and Groovey Lew created for...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 15 DAYS AGO