Flames' Trevor Lewis: Traveling back to Calgary

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lewis has headed back to Calgary for the birth of his child, the...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Sharks, Oilers, Golden Knights, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, did the New York Rangers lose two of their key players? Will the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers have answers when it comes to Evander Kane’s situation before the playoffs begin?. What’s next for the Vegas Golden Knights, who were officially eliminated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Arizona Coyotes Icons Recall Favorite Gila River Memories

The Arizona Coyotes opened play at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Dec. 27, 2003 (known at that time as the Phoenix Coyotes) with a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators, so it seems only fitting that the club welcomes them back to town on Friday for its last-ever game in Glendale. Politics aside, it’s hard to not be emotional as the Coyotes suit up for the last time in front of fans at the place they’ve called home for the last 19 years.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Special Teams Perfect in OT Win Over Flames

After a rough loss to the Arizona Coyotes two nights prior, the Minnesota Wild were looking to get back into the win column. They started their final back-to-back of the regular season against the Calgary Flames and things were pretty equal for the first two periods. It was tied at zero after one, as the Flames got on the board first in the second period but the Wild answered right back to tie it up at one.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX Sports

Gaudreau and the Flames visit the Jets

Calgary Flames (50-20-11, first in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (37-32-11, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup against Winnipeg. He currently ranks second in the league with 115 points, scoring 40 goals and recording 75 assists. The Jets are 26-13-9 against conference opponents....
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf named to AHL’s First All-Star Team

Stockton Heat goaltender Dustin Wolf has been named to the American Hockey League’s end-of-season First All-Star Team. Wolf, 21, is the first rookie goalie to be named to the First All-Star Team since current Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray received the honour as a member of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2014–15.
STOCKTON, CA
Yardbarker

Predators Face Tough Postseason Choice With Saros Injury

It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn’t hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros’ injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
WDBO

Detroit Red Wings fire coach Jeff Blashill after 7 seasons

DETROIT — (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings fired Jeff Blashill on Saturday, moving on from the coach tabbed to guide the storied NHL franchise through a long rebuilding process. General manager Steve Yzerman said the team was not renewing the contracts of Blashill, assistant Doug Houda and...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (52-22-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Colorado. He's sixth in the NHL with 106 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 60 assists. The Wild have gone 12-10-3 against division opponents. Minnesota...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Seattle takes on San Jose on 4-game losing streak

LINE: Kraken -121, Sharks +100; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Kraken take on San Jose. The Kraken are 13-35-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is last in the Western Conference averaging just 4.4 assists per game. Vince Dunn leads the team with 28 total assists.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Lends helper Friday

Pietrangelo produced an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pietrangelo earned four assists over his last 11 games of the season. The 32-year-old's second season in Vegas was fairly similar to the first, with the added benefit of mostly staying healthy. The defenseman finished with 13 goals, 44 points, 227 shots on net, 164 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. He picked up a career-high four points while shorthanded this season while serving as a fixture in the top four.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Throws seven shutout innings

Kelly (2-1) earned the win Saturday against St. Louis, striking out four while allowing just two hits and no walks across seven shutout innings. It's been a remarkable start to the season for the 33-year-old righty, who now owns a 1.27 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through five starts. He's still not getting all that many strikeouts, as his strikeout rate dropped to 22.8 percent following Saturday's start, but he's been effective at keeping runners off the basepaths. The only times a Cardinal reached second base against him in this outing were on a pair of steals and an error. He'll look to keep the hot start going next week, when he lines up to face the Rockies at home.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Coyotes rally for 5 goals, send off fans with win in Gila River Arena finale

Friday night at Gila River Arena was loaded with mixed emotions against the backdrop of the final game in Glendale for the Arizona Coyotes.  The sense of sadness from longtime fans at leaving the building after 19 years, with the excitement of a temporary future at Arizona State University's multipurpose arena. The Coyotes falling behind 4-0 in the first seven minutes of the game, then rallying to win 5-4 before one of the largest crowds of the season,...
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 Regular Season By the Numbers

Just like that 82 games later, the Colorado Avalanche have completed another - this time record-shattering - regular season. It was quite the exhilarating ride as the Avalanche fiercely contended and established themselves as one of the top teams in the NHL for the majority of their historic campaign. Perhaps more impressively, the team did so in the face of adversity like ailments that prevented the team from ever dressing a fully healthy lineup.
DENVER, CO

