An Alabama man has been convicted in the murder of a missing woman who vanished 16 years ago and whose body has never been found, officials said. Derrill Richard Ennis, 41, was found guilty on two counts of capital murder in the 2006 slaying of Lori Ann Slesinski on Thursday following two days of jury deliberations, CBS News reported. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to Georgia television station WTVM.

LEE COUNTY, AL ・ 15 DAYS AGO