ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Annual Cherry Blossom Festival to be held in Wilkes-Barre this weekend

By Zachary Smith
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The annual Cherry Blossom Festival is being held this weekend in the Diamond City.

According to a release, the Wilkes-Barre Cherry Blossom Festival will take place the weekend of April 30 between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Kirby Park, on Market Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2ZuI_0fN6hZ5o00

The release says that the festival will include over 30 food and retail vendors, amusement rides and games.

Garden center details spring planting preparations

Live entertainment will also be featured during the festival. On Saturday, Vine Street will perform from 12-3 p.m. and A Proud Monkey will perform from 4-7 p.m. On Sunday, Angry Young Band: The Billy Joel Tribute will perform from 3-6 p.m.

Alcoholic beverages are not permitted in the city parks and pets are also not allowed during the event.

West Pittston will also be holding their festival the same weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WBRE

Rockin’ The River makes its return this summer

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County officials announced Wednesday morning the concert series will return along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre. The free concerts will be held on three Fridays in July. July 15, 22, and 29th. This year’s tribute bands include Billy Joel and The Beatles. “We are always trying to sprinkle in some […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

West Scranton Little League hosts ‘Carnival Fundraiser’

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Carnival season will officially make its return on Monday and West Scranton Little League will be holding its annual carnival fundraiser at ‘The home of Sloan baseball.’ On Sunday, Swikas Amusement started setting up the rides and games ahead of opening night on Monday.The little league organization was faced with […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Olyphant church plans annual furniture/rummage sale

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Sts. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, is getting ready to hold its 12th Annual Rummage Furniture Fundraiser in June 2022. The two-day event is set for Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, 2022. It will feature 50% off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes-barre, PA
Sports
Luzerne County, PA
Sports
Luzerne County, PA
Society
City
West Pittston, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WBRE

Man accidentally released from prison arrested in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton police, a man who was wrongfully released from Lackawanna County Prison was located and picked up in Scranton. Lieutenant Michael Perry with the Scranton Police Department said that they received a call that 24-year-old Anthony Trozzolillo was at a gas station in the 700 block of North […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police searching for owners of dogs accused in attack

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are on the hunt for the owners of two dogs that investigators say attacked a dog and its owner in Hanover Township. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, investigators are looking to identify the owner of the two dogs pictured below. Police say they were seen running […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Police arrest man on felony indecent assault

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested by Old Lycoming Township Police on a felony charge of indecent assault. Police say, Lucas Butler, 18, was arrested and charged, stemming from a 911 call by a Lycoming Township mother, on Wednesday, April 06, 2022. According to law enforcement, the mother reported that […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Joel
WBRE

Police: Car driving 104 mph leads to drug possession charges

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a traffic stop of a car driving 104 miles per hour resulted in a man being charged with drug possession. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers conducted a traffic stop on State Route 476 mile marker 97 in Kidder Township for a vehicle driving 104 mph […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton police searching for suspect in grocery store theft

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are seeking help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in a theft from a Scranton grocery store. According to a post on Scranton Police’s Facebook page, the individual in the picture and security camera video is wanted by police in relation to a theft that occurred […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with witness intimidation after jailhouse phone call

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman with witness intimidation after they say she made a phone call to a man in the Luzerne County Prison and tried to get him to change his story about a Wilkes-Barre homicide. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Charles Bierly, and James Alberto were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherry Blossom#Alcoholic Beverages#Vine Street#A Proud Monkey
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
WBRE

Former constable charged with buying 22 guns for a convicted felon

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that a Luzerne county constable was charged for ‘straw purchasing’ 22 firearms for a convicted felon. According to court documents, whenever handguns are sold or transferred it is Federal and Pennsylvania State to conduct a background check and the transaction must be conducted through […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two sentenced for alleged fentanyl ring in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the sentencing of two men arrested in 2020 who police say were involved in a fentanyl trafficking ring. According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, James Garris Jr., 52, of Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to a victim who later overdosed from the drugs provided in […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Walmart TV theft suspect wanted for questioning

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who is suspected of stealing a TV from Walmart. Police say the ‘shoplifter’ walked out of Walmart with a 50′ Vizio TV without paying for it. He then, according to police, was involved in […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Exeter woman facing assault, child endangerment charges

EXETER BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Exeter Brough is facing multiple charges after police say she stabbed a man. Police were called to the Wyoming Avenue Turkey Hill on Monday morning around 2:00 a.m. in Exeter Borough for a stab victim. Upon arrival, police were met by Cidney Hargrave, who police described […]
EXETER, PA
WBRE

Police: Pair wanted for theft, assaulting an officer

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City police are asking the public to keep an eye out for two people who allegedly stole while at Wegman’s and then assaulted an officer. Police say the pair was caught on camera in Wegman’s stealing wallets on Tuesday. Then, police say, while trying to arrest the man […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with raping unconscious woman at UPJ in 2013

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Missouri man faces felony charges for allegedly drugging and raping a woman at the University of Pittsburgh’s Johnstown (UPJ) campus in 2013. The investigation was launched in January 2021 after the woman came forward and told university police that 30-year-old Cliff C. Maloney Jr., who was 22 at the […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Counties with the worst commutes in Pennsylvania

STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy