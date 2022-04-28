Annual Cherry Blossom Festival to be held in Wilkes-Barre this weekend

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The annual Cherry Blossom Festival is being held this weekend in the Diamond City.

According to a release, the Wilkes-Barre Cherry Blossom Festival will take place the weekend of April 30 between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Kirby Park, on Market Street.

The release says that the festival will include over 30 food and retail vendors, amusement rides and games.

Live entertainment will also be featured during the festival. On Saturday, Vine Street will perform from 12-3 p.m. and A Proud Monkey will perform from 4-7 p.m. On Sunday, Angry Young Band: The Billy Joel Tribute will perform from 3-6 p.m.

Alcoholic beverages are not permitted in the city parks and pets are also not allowed during the event.

West Pittston will also be holding their festival the same weekend.

