Community Scrapbook: Rise Up

As the weather gets warmer and the calendar inches closer to summer, the opportunities to get outside get greater everyday, and one annual opportunity lets Salinans do so while also helping out their community. Volunteers are needed for this year's Spring Spruce-Up, which is happening from 8 a.m. to noon...
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Parks & Recreation Department has “cut the net” on two new pickleball courts at Riverview Park. City officials held the ceremony Tuesday afternoon. “Pickleball is a great sport for all ages and skill levels that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong,”...
The City of Kalamazoo has a fun "bike rodeo" set up for Wednesday, May 11th at the ballpark (Mayor's Riverfront Park). In reality, it's a bike clinic, and the goal is to make kids' bikes safer and also to pass some free stuff out. One of the highlights is using...
ROCKINGHAM — A disc golf tournament last weekend raised around $1,500 to benefit the Richmond County Chapter of the Autism Society of North Carolina. The inaugural Disc Golf for Good Tournament, held April 23 at Hinson Lake’s disc golf course, drew 80 players from across the state, according to organizer Chris McDonald.
