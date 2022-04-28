ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘You’ve had a flare up bruv’ – Rio Ferdinand and Mason Mount react as Declan Rice dresses head-to-toe in Prada

By Etienne Fermie
 2 days ago

DECLAN RICE'S pals have been quick to react after the West Ham star dressed head-to-toe in Prada.

The England midfielder posted a series of pictures to his Instagram page wearing luxury gear.

Rice, 23, posed for new magazine CircleZeroEight's maiden issue.

And his mates are loving his new look.

Chelsea star and best friend Mason Mount commented: "Is that you yeahhhh".

While ex-Hammer Rio Ferdinand wrote: "You’ve had a flare up bruv!!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c3Hkh_0fN6guyE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kKybO_0fN6guyE00

Rice's Three Lions team-mate Kyle Walker-Peters added: "Cold! 😅"

And Jack Grealish simply replied which an open-mouth emoji.

Some of his former West Ham team-mates appeared to be impressed.

Goalkeeper Adrian, now of Liverpool, wrote: "🔥🔥🔥"

While Pedro Obiang, currently at Sassuolo, added: "Really ??? 🔥🔥"

Rice is set to captain West Ham in the biggest game of his club career to date.

The popular ace will line up against German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the first-leg of their Europa League semi-final clash.

Should David Moyes' side triumph, they will face either Rangers or RB Leipzig in the next month's final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YrBTL_0fN6guyE00
Declan Rice will be in Hammers action on Thursday Credit: Alamy

