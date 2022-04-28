ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham 1 Frankfurt 2 LIVE REACTION: Hammers lose Europa League semi-final first leg despite valiant effort – updates

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

WEST HAM UNITED lost their Europa League semi-final first leg at home to Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1.

Ansgarr Knauff made it 1-0 to the Germans after just a minute of action but Michail Antonio equalised soon after.

But it was Daichi Kamada who had the final say, tapping home to give his side a vital win.

  • RESULT: West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt
  • West Ham XI: Areola, Johnson, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio
  • Frankfurt XI: Trapp, Sow, Kostic, Hinteregger, Kamada, Rode, Borre, Toure, Lindstrom, Tuta, Knauff

Follow ALL the action with our live blog below…

That's all from London Stadium

Frankfurt have the advantage going into the second leg.

However, West Ham have proved on multiple occasions that they can perform just as well, if not better, away from home in the Europa League.

It is still all to play for.

A place in the final is at stake.

Thank you for reading, and goodnight!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QikPt_0fN6gn2N00
Credit: Getty

Oliver Glasner reacts

"I am very impressed by the lads, how they played, how they took the lead in the first minute.

"It's just impressive, the confidence they showed. West Ham threatened then, but we did well defending the set pieces.

"Borre's run behind the defence was instrumental and it's not the first time Knauff has scored from the far post.

"We wanted these runs and we also knew West Ham are sometimes a bit passive around their box.

"Leading after the first leg is always good, even though we were a little bit lucky from their bicycle kick.

"The lads did so well, they positioned well against their very physical defence and Borre moved well between the lines, so we evaded their man marking."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fkVM_0fN6gn2N00
Credit: AP

History Maker

Knauff's early strike was Frankfurt's quickest ever Europa League goal.

David Moyes reacts

When speaking to BT Sport, Moyes said:

"Not what we wanted - we didn't play well enough to get a result tonight but it's still there, it's not gone.

"We'll go to the second leg probably not fancied and do what we can to still make it.

"I didn't change too much [after first goal], I thought we deserved to get back in the game and if we had showed enough quality in the final third we might've got back in front but we didn't.

"Started slow in second half and gave away a poor goal for the second.

"I think we missed an awful lot of opportunities to create chances, we should've made more, we had chances to cross the ball better and didn't take them, we missed big chances in the box.

"We made some chances and had one or two efforts, we'll have to make more next week."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9YSD_0fN6gn2N00
Credit: Getty

Will history repeat itself?

Don't worry West Ham fans...

The last time these two sides met in a European semi-final (1976) Frankfurt won the first leg 2-1.

However, the Hammers came back to win the second leg 3-1, making the final score 4-3 on aggregate.

Will we see a similar feat next week?

Jarrod Bowen reacts

When speaking to BT Sport, Bowen said:

"When we went 1-1 we had the chance to go and get another goal but didn't.

"They're a top side, we're disappointed - we hit the bar, we hit the post.

"We didn't want to lose at home but we've showed we can go away and get a result so it's about doing that.

"It's not what you want to do, concede a goal that early on but the reaction from the fans and us getting back into the game, we dominated and created chances even one goal down.

"They're a good team and scored two good goals."

"I thought I had scored the first one and it hit the post and the one at the end I just thought hit it and see what happens. Unfortunately it didn't go in but still loads of confidence in this group.

"Antonio's hold up play is excellent. He's horrible to play against and to get a goal tonight hopefully gives him a bit confidence.

"We're behind in the tie. We've got to face the facts that we've got to go there and win and that's what we'll try to do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Se7wf_0fN6gn2N00
Credit: Alamy

Michail Antonio reacts

When speaking to BT Sport, Antonio said:

"Today wasn't one of our best performances. It's two legs. We'll go there and put in the work and you never know.

"It was not how we wanted to start the game. We got control of the game and created some chances which we didn't take.

"It's all to play for. It's not over.

"We're here to win it. We're in it to win it. Another game to go.

"No matter where we go we believe we can beat anybody."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rITo3_0fN6gn2N00
Credit: Alamy

Full Time - West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt

Frankfurt had their foot on the gas from the off.

The early goal injected plenty of confidence into the team which allowed them to play some fantastic football throughout.

Kamada, Kostic, Sow and Knauff were all excellent for the Eagles and caused numerous problems for the West Ham defence.

Frankfurt may have the advantage, but they have a huge task on their hands to retain the lead in next week's fixture.

Full Time - West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt

West Ham got off to a poor start after conceding in the opening minute.

They didn't appear to be fully switched on and Frankfurt were able to capitalise by gaining an early advantage.

However, it didn't take long for them to get back into the game and they quickly began to pose a threat.

Antonio equalised midway through the first half but his goal was cancelled out later on.

Bowen came close to scoring a world class goal in the final stages, but Frankfurt managed to maintain their advantage.

The Eagles are currently in the driving seat, but West Ham are still in this.

Full Time - West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt

It's all over at the London Stadium.

Kamada's 54th minute goal has given Frankfurt the advantage going into the second leg.

The Hammers came close to equalising late in the game, but they fell short in the end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pagw3_0fN6gn2N00
Credit: AP

90+3. West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt

Frankfurt make a late change.

Borre Maury is replaced by Ache.

90+2. West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt

WHAT A CHANCE!

The ball is crossed into Bowen who attempts a BICYCLE KICK as he shoots towards goal, but his strike hits the crossbar!

One minute to go...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FKbh_0fN6gn2N00
Credit: Getty

89. West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt

West Ham come close as Benrahma crosses the ball in from the left.

Bowen heads it towards goal but his effort flies over the bar.

86. West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt

Zouma looks like he is struggling with his ankle injury as the medics come on to treat him.

However, Moyes is not taking him off just yet.

84. West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt

The Hammers appeal for handball and a penalty as Toure controls the ball in the box, but the referee quickly dismisses claims.

Frankfurt can eventually clear the ball.

  • 82. West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt
  • Bowen steps up to take the free kick, but he sends the ball straight into the hands of Trapp.
  • 81. West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt
  • Hinteregger is booked for a challenge on Bowen.
  • West Ham have a free kick in a dangerous position.

79. West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt

POST!

Frankfurt almost get a third!

The ball is sent through to Kamada who gets the shot away, but his effort hits the post after a slight deflection off Dawson!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTrqN_0fN6gn2N00
Credit: Getty
  • 76. West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt
  • Cresswell has been given plenty of space to carry the ball down the left.
  • He sends a dangerous ball into the box but nobody is there to get on the end of it.
  • 72. West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt
  • Bowen picks up the ball in midfield before driving towards the penalty area.
  • He attempts to send it wide to Benrahma, but Tuta is there to break down the move.
  • 68. West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt
  • Benrahma almost makes an instant impact as he strikes from distance, but his effort flies inches over the bar.
  • Just over 20 minutes to go.
  • 66. West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt
  • The Hammers make their first change.
  • Benrahma replaces Lanzini.
  • 65. West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt
  • West Ham are pushing for the equaliser.
  • Cresswell sends a cross into the box but Hinteregger knocks the ball out for a corner.
  • Nothing comes of it and Frankfurt can clear.
  • 60. West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt
  • There is a pause in play as Lindstrom goes down with what looks to be a hamstring injury.
  • Frankfurt are forced into their first change as he is replaced by Hauge.

55. West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt

After a fantastic team move the ball eventually slips through to Sow who attempts to shoot.

Areola makes the save, but he parries the ball into the direction of Kamada who taps it into the back of the net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGLjB_0fN6gn2N00
Credit: Reuters

