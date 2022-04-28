ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pick Your Favorite Mock Draft

By LastChanceGiven
Cincy Jungle
 2 days ago

Tonight is the night and we are all excited to see who the Bengals pick at 31. I did 4 mock drafts using PFF, which one is your favorite? There was never an option for Linderbaum but I think there is a chance he falls and would be hard to pass...

www.cincyjungle.com

Cincy Jungle

4 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ first-round selection of Daxton Hill

Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. For the Cincinnati Bengals, Round 1 saw them land Michigan Wolverines safety Daxton Hill, one of the best defensive backs in the entire draft. He was widely expected to go higher than 31 overall, as ESPN had him ranked 18th overall, while CBS’ Dane Brugler had him ranked 20th.
The Spun

The Jaguars Have Made A Decision On Josh Allen

An official decision has been made on the football future of one of the NFL’s Josh Allens. Yes, there are two Josh Allen’s in the NFL and both are pretty good at their jobs. This one, however, has to do with the former No. 7 overall pick. Oh, wait, they’re both former seventh-overall picks.
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Draft Results: Track the picks here

The day has finally come Cincinnati Bengals fans, as the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off this evening in Las Vegas. With some needs at both defensive tackle and cornerback, what picks will the front office use to focus on those selections? Will they decide to go all in and wrap up the offensive line with a good interior piece to add to the mix in the early rounds?
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs trade their first-round pick to the Jaguars

TAMPA — As draft parties go, it was all pomp and no circumstance. The Bucs held a gathering at Raymond James Stadium, then sent fans home unfulfilled Thursday night after trading their first-round pick, 27th overall, to Jacksonville for the Jaguars’ first pick in the second (33), fourth (106) and sixth rounds (180).
Cincy Jungle

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson isn’t happy after Round 1 moves

The Baltimore Ravens had one heck of first round. They started by landing the draft's top safety, Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, at pick No. 14. Baltimore then moved back into the first round via a trade with the Arizona Cardinals by sending wide receiver Marquise Brown and a third round selection to the desert. They eventually traded back to ultimately draft Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at pick No. 25.
Cincy Jungle

Best players available entering Day 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

32 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft have come and gone. Nine offensive linemen, six receivers, but just one quarterback are off the board as we head into Rounds 2 and 3. After making Daxton Hill the newest member of their secondary, the Cincinnati Bengals might dip their toes in that position group again Friday night. They still have a needs at cornerback, defensive tackle, interior offensive line, and maybe a pass-catcher or two. Barring any trades, they have the 63rd and 95th picks this evening—the 31st pick in both rounds.
Cincy Jungle

VERSATILITY IS KEY

Feels good, not to panic. We landed the most versatile DB in the draft, sitting back. We also landed the most physical (yet versatile) DB with a (baby) trade up. Then we turn around and take a flier on a versatile DL that I don't even know. So what? We (the Bengals) are changing the game, that's what.
Cincy Jungle

Pre-draft Day 2 open thread

The NFL Draft continues tonight with Rounds 2-3 kicking off in Las Vegas. The Cincinnati Bengals had a nice Day 1 after snagging Michigan Wolverines DB Daxton Hill at pick 31. They’ll look to continue that with two more picks up today, so come join the discussion in our pre-draft open thread.
Cincy Jungle

I got a feeling they trade back tonight

Here’s my pointless prediction for the 31st pick tonight: Bengals get to pick #31 and there are multiple guys they would consider at #31 available - Kaiir Elam, Boye Mafe, Kyler Gordon, Travis Jones, Kenyon Green, etc. Also, a QB-needy team with multiple 2nd round picks is looking to...
Cincy Jungle

What I Learned From the Bengals via Draft 2022

One of the things that buying a first home teaches you is compromise -- you ususally aren't in the financial situation that you'll be in in 5 or 10 years -- and it's unlikely you got everything you wanted. Either the yard is too small, the neighborhood isn't right, the commute is too far, you don't have enough bathrooms, the kitchen is outdated, you didn't get a garage, etc. But, there's nothing like living in a home that teaches you, "Ok, when I do this again, this is what I'm goiing to do differently." You also have to make a choice on what you're going to spend on in Home #2. You'll probably be better off financially -- but you're still making trade-offs on what you get.
Cincy Jungle

Grade the pick: Bengals trade up to take Tycen Anderson

After a trade with the Chicago Bears for the 166th pick, the Cincinnati Bengals went after another defensive back, as they selected Tycen Anderson out of the University of Toledo. The Bengals gave up pick 209 in the process. After selecting two secondary players in the first two rounds, Zac...
WKRN News 2

Getting to know the Tennessee Titans newest WR Treylon Burks

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans made a big move in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, moving up to get Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks with the 18th overall pick. Burks flew into Nashville on Friday, getting acquainted with the team facility and […]
