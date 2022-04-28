Mom and daughter escape horrors of Ukraine, begin new life in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A family from Ukraine that was forced to hide in a basement for more than a month to escape the violence of war, is now safe in Central Florida.

Violetta Herasymenko and her daughter Ulliana recently fled war-torn Eastern Ukraine, but not before living through terror.

A bomb destroyed their home and they had to survive 35 days without food or water.

A building heavily damaged by multiple Russian bombardments stands near a frontline in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022.

The mother and daughter finally made it safely out of Ukraine on a 25-hour bus ride to Poland.

Central Florida attorney Dan Newlin and his law firm were instrumental in helping to rescue the pair, before moving them to Germany, Mexico and finally to Florida.

Violetta and Ulliana arrived at Orlando International Airport in Newlin’s private jet Wednesday afternoon, where they received a warm welcome from Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The family will start a new life in their new home in Melbourne, which was donated by Newlin and his team.

