ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Mom and daughter escape horrors of Ukraine, begin new life in Central Florida

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — A family from Ukraine that was forced to hide in a basement for more than a month to escape the violence of war, is now safe in Central Florida.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Violetta Herasymenko and her daughter Ulliana recently fled war-torn Eastern Ukraine, but not before living through terror.

A bomb destroyed their home and they had to survive 35 days without food or water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oepn2_0fN6fYi900
Russia Ukraine War A building heavily damaged by multiple Russian bombardments stands near a frontline in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) (Felipe Dana)

The mother and daughter finally made it safely out of Ukraine on a 25-hour bus ride to Poland.

Central Florida attorney Dan Newlin and his law firm were instrumental in helping to rescue the pair, before moving them to Germany, Mexico and finally to Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KH3cK_0fN6fYi900
Ukraine refugees arrive in Central Florida (WFTV.com News Staff)

Violetta and Ulliana arrived at Orlando International Airport in Newlin’s private jet Wednesday afternoon, where they received a warm welcome from Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The family will start a new life in their new home in Melbourne, which was donated by Newlin and his team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mciw_0fN6fYi900
Ukraine refugees arrive in Central Florida (WFTV.com News Staff)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
click orlando

Welcome to Florida, the most expensive place to live in US

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is no stranger to the perfect storm, but what’s brewing in the midst of high population growth, the pressure of inflation on the working and middle classes and double-digit rent increases has hit the state with an unflattering title: the least affordable place to live in America.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida leaders urge Air Force to select Space Coast as home for STARCOM

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Space Force is the newest branch of the armed services, and, to fulfill its mission, thousands of new recruits will need to be trained. Some of that training is already underway at a temporary facility, but state officials want the permanent home for the Space Training Readiness Command (STARCOM) to be located on Florida’s space coast.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Society
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Government
City
Melbourne, FL
Local
Florida Government
FMX 94.5

Disney World Would Change the State of Texas

Disney World is having a tiff with the state of Florida. One of the "Happiest Places on Earth" is having a tiff with the governor of the state of garbageville. If you're a fan of this knucklehead, then you haven't read the daily stories of crazy constituents. You don't get a "Florida Man" story without a "Florida Governor." Governor Ron DeSantis is playing politics against Disney World, and that's a bad, bad thing. Let's get to some numbers.
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Central Florida#Mexico#Horrors#Cox Media Group
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
89K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy