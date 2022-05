The Cadillac Eldorado is a special car, but does it warrant such a high price?. The third-generation Cadillac Eldorado is a car that most of us probably don't think about today. While the 1960s and 1970s were all about putting the Cadillac brand first, the '50s were a growing period for everybody, which led to a list of pretty interesting cars that were eventually overshadowed by the muscle car era. This Cadillac is a particularly fascinating piece of automotive history as it sports some of the best options available at the time rolled into one car. We're sure it's pretty happy to spread its wings after spending four decades locked inside with three barn-fulls of classic cars. But what makes this car so unique?

BUYING CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO