Nicky Hilton Shares Rare Photo of Daughters for New Shoe Collection & They Look So Grown Up

Nicky Hilton is glowing, and for a couple reasons. For starters, the designer, wife and mom of two — daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 5 and Theodora ‘Teddy’ Marilyn, 4, who she shares with husband James Rothschild — is expecting! The mom-to-be is all smiles (and looked absolutely stunning) alongside her daughters in a few rare photos she shared with People magazine to announce her new shoe collection — a collaboration for mother’s day with alice + olivia’s CEO and founder, Stacy Bendet.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton)

Hilton may have started off as an heiress and NYC socialite alongside sister Paris, but the designer has definitely kept her family life more private since becoming a mom. In fact, she doesn’t post a ton of intimate, up-close photos of her daughters in their home at all. In the series of new snaps, which Hilton also shared to her Instagram, the expectant mama is joining her girls for a tea party on a cozy rug inside their colorful, vibrant bedroom. Both Lily-Grace and Teddy are wearing matching blue-and-white overalls that are almost identical to Hilton’s long, blue-and-white dress — showcasing another mother’s day collaboration with Dotty Dungarees.

In other sweet moments the designer shared, Hilton poses in the middle of her daughters as they lovingly smile at her — and then give her a belly a kiss. The thing we love most? Hilton’s daughters have a room that is picture-perfect, but their white bunk beds in the background are literally covered in stickers because, you know, kids.

While promoting her mother’s day shoe collab, Hilton got candid about whether or not her daughters are interested in fashion as well. “My daughters definitely love fashion and dressing up,” Hilton told People magazine during a Apr. 28 interview to promote the line. “They usually gravitate towards Disney princess costumes and anything with unicorns or rainbows.”

