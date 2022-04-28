ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

Hammondsport Man Accused of Driving on a Suspended License in Penn Yan

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 2 days ago

A Hammondsport man was arrested Wednesday on aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle charges. Alexander Schroo...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Hammondsport man cited following traffic stop

Police say a Hammondsport man was cited following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department ticketed Alexander Schroo, 22, of Hammondsport for unlicensed operation. Schroo was operating under a suspended driver’s license for failure to answer a summons to the Town of Urbana Court....
HAMMONDSPORT, NY
Troy Record

New York State Police blotter

Burglary: Lloyd Thomas, 35, of Poestenkill, was arrested at 3:11 pm on April 20 in Schodack for second-degree burglary of a dwelling, third-degree burglary by illegal entry into a building with intent to commit a crime, and third-degree criminal mischief causing damage to property valued in excess of $250. DWI:...
SAND LAKE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hammondsport, NY
City
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Two Dead After Mercy Flight Helicopter Crash

A training flight for a Mercy Flight helicopter ended in tragedy yesterday when the helicopter crashed in Genesee County killing both men on board. Mercy Flight Pilot 60-year-old James Sauer of Churchville and Flight Instructor 60-year-old Stewart Dietrick of Prosper, Texas were killed in the crash. State Police Major Eugene...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in Canisteo fatal accident

APR. 29 UPDATE (WETM) – Police have released the name of the woman killed in a fatal two-vehicle accident in Canisteo Thursday afternoon. New York State Police said Gayle Vanskiver, 65, of Canisteo was killed in the accident. The police report said the accident was first reported around 12:34 p.m. on State Route 36 near […]
CANISTEO, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery with a Knife

A Lyons man has been arrested after an alleged attempted robbery on Saturday morning. According to State Police, Terry Lawrence has been charged with felony robbery after threatening an employee at the Lyons Kwikfill with a knife, demanding cash and two cartons of cigarettes around 2:40am. Lawrence was taken to...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Hammondsport Man#Penn Yan Village Court#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Arrested on Petit Larceny Charge

A Canandaigua man has been arrested on a petit larceny charge. Damien Soyring is accused of stealing eight different items worth $44.95 from Walmart in Hopewell. He was released on an appearance ticket for Hopewell Town Court. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Man dies after allergic reaction in Penn Yan

Police say they were called to a medical emergency call at the intersection of Monell and Lake streets in the village of Penn Yan on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m. first responders were called for an unconscious male in a vehicle. When they arrived- officers found the male- and forced entry into the truck to pull him from the vehicle.
PENN YAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FingerLakes1.com

Lyons woman arrested for stalking

Police arrested a Lyons woman following investigation into a domestic incident. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Diemond Wynn, 23, of Lyons for stalking and criminal mischief. It is alleged that Wynn shoved up at a male’s place of employment and followed him to...
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Geneva Man Sold Car He Reported Stolen

Police say a Geneva man that reported a car stolen from a home on Rose Street in the city last Tuesday actually sold the car instead. Matthew Jones told police he witnessed another person’s car being towed away. The investigation revealed Jones actually sold the car for $500 and filed false records to sell the car.
GENEVA, NY
WETM 18 News

Canisteo man arrested for bringing meth into jail

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Canisteo man has been accused of allegedly bringing drugs into the Steuben County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office. David Shepherd, 46, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on April 25 after deputies said he allegedly entered a secure section of the Jail while possessing “suspected methamphetamine”, the […]
CANISTEO, NY
WKTV

Thruway crash deemed 'intentional'

State police say a woman intentionally hit a truck head-on while driving on the Thruway the night of April 25. State police: Woman intentionally hit truck head-on while driving on Thruway. New York State Police are investigating what led to a two-vehicle collision on the Thruway Monday night.
ACCIDENTS
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Convicted of Multiple Felonies

A Geneva man has been convicted of several domestic violence charges. Finger Lakes 1 reports Marco Almonte has been found guilty of felony charges of kidnapping, strangulation, and criminal contempt in Ontario County Court. He is scheduled to be sentenced in July and could face up to 32 years in...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy