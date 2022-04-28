Survivors unite to deliver message on Holocaust remembrance

One of the UK’s last living Auschwitz survivors has been presented with a national honour from Hungary at the country’s embassy in London.Lily Ebert, 98, was surrounded by her family as she was awarded the Knight’s Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit on Tuesday for her work on educating people about the Holocaust – including being a founding member of the UK’s Holocaust Survivor Centre.The medal celebrated the life of Ms Ebert, who grew up in Hungary and spent four months at Auschwitz before her liberation by American soldiers in April 1945.“I am so honoured and touched to receive...

U.K. ・ 3 DAYS AGO