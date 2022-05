The weather is getting warmer and that means more and more motorcycles are going to be on the road. There's something awesome about riding a motorcycle. It's exhilarating. This might sound cliché but it really does bring a great feeling of freedom. A lot of people would agree because as of 2019, there are about 8 million motorcycles registered in the United States. Just over 300,000 of those vehicles were registered in New York. It looks like these numbers are continuing to grow. Those statistics are from The Motorcycle Legal Foundation.

