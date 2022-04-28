ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

McElroy pleads not guilty to charges in traffic death of Neb. woman

 2 days ago
The Salina, Kan., man accused of causing the traffic death of Alliance resident Blythe Boness appeared in Box Butte County District Court Wednesday afternoon. Ryan McElroy,...

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

