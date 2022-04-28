ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why AMD Shares Are Rising

By Henry Khederian
 2 days ago
Shares of semiconductor stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, are trading higher in sympathy with QUALCOMM, Inc. QCOM, which reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and...

