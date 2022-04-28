ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Okeechobee by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kissimmee, FL
County
Okeechobee County, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
City
Treasure Island, FL
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Four Seasons Estates#Kissimmee Prarie Preserve
Fox News

Storm forecast to threaten Plains as Northeast experiences below-average temperatures

Temperatures are still below average across the Northeast, with some moderation coming over the weekend into more seasonal averages for this time of year. A strong storm across the central Plains will ramp up the risk of strong-to-severe weather across the region, including the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brazos, Grimes, Montgomery, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Montgomery; Walker FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos, Grimes, Montgomery and Walker. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1101 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eastern College Station, Anderson, Roans Prairie, Richards and Carlos. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bienville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 00:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bienville FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Louisiana and northwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in north central Louisiana, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita and Union. In northwest Louisiana, Bienville and Claiborne. * WHEN...Until 315 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroe, Ruston, Claiborne, West Monroe, Grambling, Brownsville-Bawcom, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Swartz, Farmerville, Bernice, Sterlington, Dubach, Choudrant, Simsboro, Marion, Vienna, Eros, Downsville, D Arbonne and Eureka. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Claiborne; Jackson; Lincoln FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Louisiana and northwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in north central Louisiana, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita and Union. In northwest Louisiana, Bienville and Claiborne. * WHEN...Until 315 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroe, Ruston, Claiborne, West Monroe, Grambling, Brownsville-Bawcom, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Swartz, Farmerville, Bernice, Sterlington, Dubach, Choudrant, Simsboro, Marion, Vienna, Eros, Downsville, D Arbonne and Eureka. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coahoma, Panola, Quitman, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coahoma; Panola; Quitman; Tunica FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Coahoma, Panola, Quitman and Tunica. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1137 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sardis, Como, Crenshaw, Sledge, Pleasant Grove, Lula, Longtown, Horatio, Tibbs, McGhee, Rich, Roseacres, Moon, Hayes Crossing and Danforth. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KFOR

Nice Weather Today, but More Storms Coming

The early morning storms will clear to the east by sunrise this morning. I’m tracking sunny skies and really nice weather Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70’s to low 80’s. More storms will move in late Sunday and early Monday. The highest chance for...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 00:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures into the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Aitkin, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued by late Sunday morning. Target Area: Aitkin; Crow Wing The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River At Aitkin affecting Aitkin and Crow Wing Counties. For the Mississippi at Aitkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Aitkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, The boat ramp at Aitkin city park floods. A few driveways become covered with water in the Cedarbrook area. Minor flooding of farmland occurs in the Cedarbrook community. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday, April 30 and continue rising to a crest of 14.5 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.9 feet on 05/03/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Mississippi River Aitkin 13.0 13.0 Sat 11 pm CDT 13.3 13.8 14.3
AITKIN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy