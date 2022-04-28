Special Weather Statement issued for Okeechobee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 00:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bienville FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Louisiana and northwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in north central Louisiana, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita and Union. In northwest Louisiana, Bienville and Claiborne. * WHEN...Until 315 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroe, Ruston, Claiborne, West Monroe, Grambling, Brownsville-Bawcom, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Swartz, Farmerville, Bernice, Sterlington, Dubach, Choudrant, Simsboro, Marion, Vienna, Eros, Downsville, D Arbonne and Eureka. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO